CD BioSciences Introduces In Vitro Kinase Screening and Profiling Services for Drug Development

New York, USA, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a leading US-based service supplier focused on kinase/phosphatase biology, has introduced a series of in vitro kinase screening and profiling services for biological research and drug development. With extensive knowledge and unparalleled experience in kinase biology, CD BioSciences has built an integrated kinase screening and analysis platform with the largest portfolio of kinase assays, enabling its scientific team to provide customized services to meet researchers’ individual needs.

Kinases catalyze the transfer of phosphate groups from ATP to their substrates, thus regulating the structure and function of proteins in prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. The function of a kinase is usually mediated by its target substrate. Hence, identifying kinase-substrate interactions is important for elucidating the physiological functions of these important enzymes. Under normal circumstances, many cellular processes, such as cell signaling transduction, cell differentiation and growth, and cell death, are finely coordinated by specific kinases. But under pathological conditions, the disruption of intracellular signaling networks due to dysregulated kinase activities may lead to a variety of diseases.

In the past few years, kinases have emerged as the most important class of drug targets in the pharmaceutical industry. Kinase screening and analysis technologies covering multiple assay formats are powerful tools for identifying kinase-interacting substrates, potential drug targets, and novel drug candidates. To support scientists’ biological research and drug development, CD BioSciences now offers comprehensive services for in vitro kinase screening and profiling.

CD BioSciences has thus built an integrated kinase screening and analysis platform with the largest portfolio of kinase assays, enabling its scientific team to provide customized services to meet customers’ individual needs. For example, the Kinase Substrate Screening Service, one of its newly released services, aims to help scientists map kinase-substrate relationships and elucidate signaling pathways. Comprehensive kinase substrate screening is necessary to understand kinase signaling networks and kinase-substrate interactions related to disease pathology, thereby facilitating the development of kinase-targeting drugs higher specificity.

Strategies like Bioluminescent Assays for Kinase Activity will also be supplied to measure the depletion of ATP. Bioluminescent assays are homogeneous and stable, with high sensitivity, broad linearity, and robustness for high-throughput screening (HTS) applications.

CD BioSciences has extensive knowledge and years of experience in kinase/phosphatase biology and drug development. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and technologies, CD BioSciences is able to provide trusted and comprehensive kinase screening and analysis services to fulfill scientists’ needs. It is guaranteed that any data or details provided by a client will be strictly kept and remain confidential.

If you are interested in these in vitro kinase screening and profiling services or have any specific inquiries, please visit CD BioSciences at https://www.kinasebiotech.com.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a leading customer-focused biotechnology company committed to providing high-quality products, comprehensive services, and tailored solutions to support and advance life sciences and drug discovery. With years of experience, CD BioSciences has established a strong scientific research team and a fully integrated kinase/phosphatase biology platform, providing one-stop service and customized solutions to fully meet the specific needs of customers.