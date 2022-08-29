Lambda deployments from local to AWS using Serverless framework

“Software development, deployment, and maintenance become error-free and seamless with serverless framework. Advanced cloud services facilitate hassle-free Lambda development to Amazon Web Services.”

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Developing and deploying software can be a highly challenging process for anyone. Maintaining them happens to be beyond challenging as it includes security patches and server maintenance. The management and maintenance of the server can involve a lot of time and money investments.

On-premise servers have been used since the beginning of the software development spectrum. Traditionally, one needs to purchase and maintain a physical hardware. However, those days are gone as we are in the era of cloud computing. Now, these servers no longer have to be physically owned. Modern-day services like Amazon Web Services or AWS solve many problems related to server & resource management. To take these developments to the next level, we now have a serverless technology/framework.

The serverless framework doesn’t mean that the system is free from servers. On the contrary, server management is handled by the cloud service provider. The server isn’t available in direct visibility but is managed with an automated cloud service provider. It offers freedom from operational management and overhead pricing models. The developers can begin with the code creation right away without worrying about server management. The time and money saved with advanced serverless technology contribute to boosting productivity.

The serverless technology setup makes it simple to deploy AWS Lambda applications from local to Amazon web services. The developers can conduct hassle-free testing at the local level and ensure that everything is working fine as expected. The AWS Lambda software applications’ development, deployment, and testing strategy can be executed in all maintained environments. Thanks to the courtesy of the serverless framework, the developers can test the application without deploying the software code to AWS Lambda.

Amazon Web Services is the most popular and reliable cloud service provider in the market. It offers a diverse range of 170 AWS services that are accessible with no time or geographical limitation. AWS offers service to customers in more than 190 nations and plenty of institutions and agencies. Various renowned organizations like ESPN, Twitter, Facebook, BBC, and Netflix use AWS services.

Citrus Consulting is one of the leading managed IT partners of AWS. We have been helping businesses to experience error-free and seamless software deployment channels with cloud services. We understand the impeccable benefits of AWS cloud like growth, scalability, efficiency, and operational ease. Our entire team is experienced across multiple domains like SAP on AWS, Microsoft on AWS, and VMC on AWS makes us the ideal partner for cloud adoption.

