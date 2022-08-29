Cambridge Home School Online Raises the Standard of Online Schooling in South Asia

Cambridge, UK, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — As the wave of online schooling reaches South Asia, parents are increasingly switching to the online learning model. However, they have been struggling to find reputable online schools in South Asia. During the pandemic, several new institutions were established. Their quality, however, wasn’t up to par.

As one of the most prestigious online schools across the globe, Cambridge Home School Online is recognised for its stellar faculty, independent Cambridge curriculum, provision of academic resources to students, and strong focus on mental health. While the institution initially accepted applications from students living in the UK, it gradually increased its reach. Today, CHS Online proudly teaches students living in South Asia, Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

South Asian parents have been particularly grateful for the advent of CHS Online in the subcontinent. Instead of being forced to select a newly-established online school, parents can now trust one of the most celebrated online schools. With over 20 years of experience, CHS Online is the first choice for thousands of South Asian parents. The institution has a team of dedicated, experienced, and attentive MA/MSc/PhD subject specialist teachers on board.

According to an education specialist at CHS Online, “We ultimately want our students to succeed. South Asian pupils carry immense potential. Whether you live in Mumbai, Karachi, Delhi, Dhaka, Islamabad, or Galle, you should not be deprived of the opportunity to study an advanced program at one of the best institutions in the world. Our goal is to bring our tools, expertise, and resources within your reach.”

CHS Online presently offers four homeschooling programs: Primary Prep/Key Stage 2 (ages 7 to 10), Lower School/Key Stage 3 (ages 11 to 13), Upper School/IGCSEs (ages 14 to 16), and Sixth Form/AS & A-Levels (ages 17 to 19). The institution uses an independent, well-rounded, and interdisciplinary Cambridge curriculum. They also equip students with a wide range of online resources, including previous catch-up lessons, past papers, study guides, activities, exercises, PowerPoint presentations, videos, and seminar recordings, among a wide range of other tools.

“Our South Asian students continue to impress us with their incredible achievements. Our students secure A*s and As in their examinations, play competitive sports, excel in extracurricular activities, and attend some of the most esteemed universities across the globe for Bachelors and Masters. We’re excited to keep raising the bar of online schooling across South Asia,” they continued.

CHS Online also provides one-on-one success coaching and pastoral support to all students. The institution helps pupils maintain a healthy school-life balance. As a result, students reap the benefits of academic, personal, and social growth.

