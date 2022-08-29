Plant-based Clean Label Emulsifiers to Enjoy Leading Position in Market, States Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global clean label emulsifiers market is estimated at US$ 807.3 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. This rapid market expansion is due to remarkable product type, use case, and health safety provided by natural emulsifiers.

Clean label emulsifiers are food additives and ingredients that can be derived from plants or animal sources such as starch, flavour, malt, flour and vegetables, fruits ingredients, lecithin, whey, etc. The market for clean label ingredients is dominated by the European region, which consumes the cleanest label food products.

The need for clean label ingredients is being driven by rising consumer awareness and health consciousness regarding the negative impacts of artificial additives. Clean label emulsifiers are crucial ingredients in the food, dairy, and baking industry. Apart from this, they are now widely used in the cosmetics industry as well owing to increasing beauty concerns and rising awareness regarding the use of harsh chemicals and their side effects. Hence, growth of the clean label emulsifiers industry is directly proportional to the demand growth of natural products.

What Do Clean Label Emulsifier Producers Need to Watch Out For?

“Lack of Awareness about the Term Clean Label May Hinder Market Expansion”

Although there is a huge demand for clean label emulsifiers, most consumers are unaware of what that entails. Almost 34% of people are unaware of what a clean label emulsifier entails.

The three most important clean labels are natural, pesticide-free, and free of artificial additives. Such ambiguity will prevent the market from growing at its full potential.

Manufacturers are struggling with the challenge of eliminating all chemical emulsifiers and launching natural emulsifiers, which decreases output, while clean label emulsifier demand rises. Additionally, a high intake of natural emulsifiers can have certain undesirable side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, which will restrain the growth of the clean label emulsifiers market to some extent.

Manufacturers are also working to develop new products that will meet the requirements for clean labels, but these innovations come with some drawbacks. For example, clean label emulsifiers based on whey protein and pectin complex have the drawback of requiring a high concentration of polysaccharides to maintain a constant emulsion, which causes non-absorbed polysaccharides to stimulate osmotic pressure and rise interaction between emulsion droplets, which may harm the stability of creaming.

Key Segments Covered in the Clean Label Emulsifiers Industry Survey

By Product Type : Plant-based Native Starch Guar Gum Acasia Gum Xanthum Gum Carrageenan Agar Pectin Chickpea Protein Pea Protein Soy Lecithin Others Animal-based Whey Protein Gelatin Egg Yolk Lecithin Others

By Use Case : Making Confections Baking Dairy Processing Oils & Fats Derivative Processing Margarines Mayonnaise Dressings Ketchups & Sauces Spreads Meat Product Processing Cosmetic Production

By Sales Channel : B2B B2C Online Offline



Market Development

Despite challenging economic conditions, the market for clean label emulsifiers continues to demonstrate a rollup. Eminent producers are using organic and non-GMO manufacturing techniques to secure a strong foothold in the market, including the usage of emulsifiers derived from plants and animals.

In addition, market participants are making an attempt to grow their customer base by concentrating on a variety of end users and locations. Additionally, market players are putting more emphasis on growing their product lines by investing in R&D to provide cutting-edge and organic products.

Key players in the Clean Label Emulsifiers Market

ADM

DuPont(Nutrition &Biosciences)

Dow Chemicals Company

Kerry

Ingredion

Evonic Industries

BASF Nutrition

Musim Mas

CP Kelco

Key Takeaways from Clean Label Emulsifiers Market Study

The global clean label emulsifiers market is projected to expand at a high CAGR of 7.3% and be reach US$ 1.63 billion by 2032.

The market exhibited 5.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under product type, plant-based clean label emulsifiers dominate the market and are currently valued at US$ 538.3 million.

Europe dominated the global market with 32% market share in 2021.

Together, the baking and dairy industries are likely to represent 37.5% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for clean label emulsifiers is expected to increase at CAGRs of 8.6% and 9.1%, respectively, in Oceania and South Asia & ASEAN.

