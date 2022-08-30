Africa Diesel Generator Market Research, Insights And Forecast To 2028

Africa Diesel Generator Industry Overview

The Africa diesel generator market size was valued at USD 5.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. Datacenter had experienced a high growth rate owing to an increase in momentum towards digitalization in the region. Datacenters need to have multiple layers of backup power to ensure continuous operation. Further, in case of any power failure which even lasts only for a few minutes can cause interruption of the work of the entire organization and can result in considerable economic losses.

Industry and construction are the major growth contributors to the economy in Tanzania. The growth in the construction sector is due to growing public investments in the construction of railways, airports, roads, port expansions, and bridges. The manufacturing sector in the country mainly includes food processing, textiles, chemicals, beverages, leather products, plastics, and paper & paper industries.

Ethiopia is the second most populated country in the African region after Nigeria; it is one of the highest growing countries in the region. The country’s real GDP was recorded as 9% from 2018–19. However, owing to the country’s large population it has a low per capita income of USD 850 as per the World Bank. The construction and service industries mainly contributed to a majority of the growth in the country. The government has taken steps to support the growth of the private sector and enhance the competitiveness of small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a decline in demand from this power range owing to limited mining, industrial, and construction activities in various African countries for non-essential products owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. With work-from-home models being implemented on a wide scale in the majority of the countries in the region, the demand for internet services and video & audio-conferencing tools from service sector companies has increased substantially. This factor has increased the demand for diesel generators from data centers within this power range.

Africa Diesel Generator Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Africa diesel generator market based on power rating, end use, and country:

Africa Diesel Generator Power Rating Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Up to 100 kVA

100-350 kVA

350-750 kVA

750-1000 kVA

1000-2000 kVA

2000-3000 kVA

Above 3000 kVA

Africa Diesel Generator End-use Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Manufacturing

Construction

Telecom

Mining

Data Center

Tourism

Banking

Others

Africa Diesel Generator Country Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Kenya

Algeria

South Africa

Ethiopia

Ghana

Tanzania

Morocco

Mali

Uganda

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Africa diesel generator market are:

Caterpillar

Cummins Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

AKSA power generation

Kohler Co

HIMOINSA

Wartsila

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRY LTD.

