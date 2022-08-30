Packaging Resins Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Arkema Group, BASF SE, Borealis AG

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Packaging resins are a type of synthetic polymer that is used to make packaging materials.

Packaging resins are a type of synthetic polymer that is used to make packaging materials. They are typically made from petroleum-based feedstocks, such as ethylene and propylene, and are used to make a variety of packaging materials, such as plastic bags, bottles, and containers. Packaging resins are typically designed to be lightweight, strong, and durable, and to resist degradation from sunlight, heat, and chemicals.

Key Trends

Consumer desire for convenient packaging, rising demand from the food and healthcare industries due to the product’s lightweight nature, and convenience of use are factors boosting demand for plastic packaging, and thus driving growth in the global packaging resins market. Bio-plastic packaging is in high demand since it helps minimize carbon footprint and eliminates the need for landfill dumping. Plastics generate over 200 million tonnes of garbage, causing substantial landfill difficulties. Food joints’ increasing preference for economical, light-weight, beneficial, and simple-to-use packaging is likely to drive market growth.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the packaging resins market are the growing demand from the food and beverage industry and the increasing demand for flexible packaging. The food and beverage industry is the largest end-user of packaging resins and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. The rising disposable incomes and the changing lifestyle of consumers are the major factors driving the growth of the food and beverage industry. Flexible packaging is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for ready-to-eat food and the rising demand for packaged food are the major factors driving the growth of the flexible packaging market.

Market Segments

By Type

LDPE

PP

HDPE

By Application

Food & Beverage

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Braskem

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

