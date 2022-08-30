Data Center Accelerator Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Intel Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Data Center Accelerator (DCA) is a hardware appliance that offloads and accelerates data center traffic. The DCA uses a combination of hardware and software to provide a high-performance, scalable solution for data center networking. The DCA is designed to improve network performance and reduce network congestion. It is a cost-effective solution for data center networking.

Key Trends

Data center accelerator technology is evolving rapidly, driven by the need for faster data processing and the ever-increasing demand for data storage. Some of the key trends in this area include:

1. Increased use of solid state drives (SSDs): SSDs are becoming increasingly popular in data centers, as they offer much higher data transfer speeds than traditional hard drives. This is important for applications that require quick access to large amounts of data, such as data analytics and machine learning.

2. More powerful processors: Data centers are constantly upgrading to the latest and most powerful processors to keep up with the demand for faster data processing. The latest generation of processors, such as Intel’s Xeon Scalable processors, offer significantly higher performance than previous generations.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Data Center Accelerator market are the need for faster data processing, the need for improved data center efficiency, and the need for reduced data center costs.

Faster data processing is needed in order to keep up with the ever-increasing volume of data being generated. This data comes from a variety of sources, including social media, IoT devices, and online transactions. In order to keep up with this data, data centers need to be able to process it faster. Data center accelerators can help to speed up data processing by offloading some of the work to dedicated hardware.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Cloud Data Center

HPC Data Center

By Processor Type

CPU

GPU



By Application

Deep Learning Training

Public Cloud Interface

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Market Players

Intel Corporation

Google

NVIDIA Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

IBM Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Marvell Technology Inc.

Qualcomm

