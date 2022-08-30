Growing Use Adoption To Fuel Sales of Automotive Ceramics Market During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Ceramics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Ceramics. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Ceramics Market across various industries and regions.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Ceramics market. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Ceramics, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Ceramics Market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are reliant on designing automotive ceramics aimed at reducing overall weight of vehicles. Additionally, extensive R&D activities are being undertaken for manufacturing ceramics for automotive electronics among other expansion strategies.

For instance, CeramTec GmbH offers a broad range of silicate ceramics for automotive engineering and lighting technology. These ceramics are widely deployed for producing halogen and xenon headlights, as they continuously emit high amounts of UV light.

Likewise, Corning Inc. offers the MACOR® high-tech glass ceramics which are non-porous and virtually impervious to electricity and heat. These are especially deployed by NASA for over 200 distinctly shaped components in hinge points, windows and doors for the Space Shuttle orbiter series.



Key Segments Covered in Market Study

Type Functional Automotive Ceramics Structural Automotive Ceramics

Material Alumina Oxide Automotive Ceramics Titanate Oxide Automotive Ceramics Zirconia Oxide Automotive Ceramics Other Material Automotive Ceramics

Application Automotive Ceramics for Engine Parts Automotive Ceramics for Exhaust Systems Automotive Ceramics for Electronics Automotive Ceramics for Other Applications



Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, functional automotive ceramics to top US$ 1 Bn by 2031, increasing at over 5% CAGR

Sales of structural automotive ceramics accounted for over 40% of total revenue in 2020

Alumina oxide automotive ceramics to generate more than 2 out of 5 sales by 2031

By application, automotive ceramics for electronics to generate heightened sales, expanding at nearly 5% CAGR

The U.S. topped US$ 450 Mn in 2020, accounting for nearly 3 out of 10 automotive ceramics sales

Market in China to expand at over 8% CAGR, surpassing a valuation of US$ 500 Mn by 2031

Japan and Canada markets to expand a CAGRs of approximately 7% across the forecast period

“Prominent manufacturers are incorporating carbon and silk fiber as well as other lightweight construction material in automotive ceramics with the objective of enhancing vehicular performance and minimizing energy expenditure,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

3M Company, CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd., Elan Technology, IBIDEN Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, and McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC are some key automotive ceramics manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

Elan Technology, a prominent ceramics manufacturer, offers a broad range of advanced automotive ceramics for the production of vehicle sensors, valves, mechanical seals and bearings respectively. Its proprietary materials include 96% alumina ceramic and yttria (3%) stabilized zirconia.

Similarly, IBIDEN Co. Ltd. offers Substrate Holding Mats for automobiles. These are manufactured from high temperature resistant ceramic fibers, capable of holding catalyst substrates and particulate filters of exhausted gas in severe environments.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Ceramics Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Automotive Ceramics market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Automotive Ceramics market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Automotive Ceramics Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Automotive Ceramics Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Automotive Ceramics Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Automotive Ceramics Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Automotive Ceramics: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Automotive Ceramics sales.

