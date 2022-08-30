Conveyor System Market is projected to surpass US$ 12.9 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2021–2031)

The global conveyor system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2.9% till 2031, touching an impressive valuation of over US$ 12.9 Bn, according to Fact.MR. The manufacturing sector has witnessed a paradigm shift with the implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies across various industrial sectors, which will likely propel demand.

As per historical trends, the market expanded to be valued over US$ 12.1 Bn in 2020. COVID-19 has majorly pinned down expansion prospects, as supply chains are being disruption amidst the emergence of second and third wave infections. However, these are expected to be offset eventually, sustaining demand.

With the growing trend of automation, manufacturing units have implemented Industry 4.0 standards to reduce machine downtime, reduce labor inefficiencies, enhance production, increase returns on investment and more importantly achieve high-quality manufacturing. This involves streamlining existing conveyor systems to achieve faster and optimal output.

Competitive Landscape

Companies leverage strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. They are also acquiring start-ups working on technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

Prominent players in the market are Daifuku Co. Ltd, SSI Schaefer AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., Interroll Holding AG, Beumer Group, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Dematic Company, Fives, and others.

In September 2020, Austrian Post, a logistics and postal services provider in Austria, announced that it has selected Fives to automate a new distribution center in Vomp. The new solution comprises Fives’ proprietary technologies such as the GENI-Belt cross-belt sorter, GENI-Feed induction lines, and a singulator.

Fives’ turnkey solution enables Austrian Post to handle 7,000 parcels per hour (every day) within its new logistic center, delivering more parcels than ever. The company’s GENI-Belt cross-belt sorter is equipped with two high-speed GENI-Feed induction lines and 90 different chutes to handle parcels and packets.

Conveyor System Market Segmentations:

Product Belt Conveyor System Roller Conveyor System Pallet Conveyor System Overhead Conveyor System Tri-Planar Conveyor System Crescent Conveyor System Skid Conveyor System Trailer Conveyor System Other Conveyor Systems

Operation Manual Conveyor System Semi-Automatic Conveyor System Automatic Conveyor System

Capacity Type Unit Handling Conveyor System Bulk Handling Conveyor System

End Use Conveyor System for Packaging & Warehouse Distribution Conveyor System for Textile & Paper Conveyor System for Construction & Mining Conveyor System for Automotive & Transportation Conveyor System for Consumer Electronics Conveyor System for Food & Beverages Conveyor System for Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals



