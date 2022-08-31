PEEK Filament Market Is Expected To Grow By 5% CAGR Through 2031

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

PEEK Filament Market: Overview and Dynamics

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a colorless, organic thermoplastic polymer which is primarily used for 3D printing. PEEK filaments’ unique qualities such as exceptional impact strength and high durability makes it ideal choice in 3D printing applications. Other bundled advantages like high chemical resistivity and flame retardancy have made PEEK filament an ideal material in a range of applications.

PEEK filament offers impressive resistivity against high temperatures ranging up to 260o C due to which it is used in numerous applications which require equipment having the ability to withstand extreme temperature conditions. Attributed to the aforementioned facts, the global PEEK filament market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, registering a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

On the basis of end-use industry, automotive and medical industries are set to emerge as growth epicenter in the global PEEK filament market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the momentum towards light-weighting and vehicle electrification. PEEK filament is a semi-crystalline material with exceptional mechanical strength that has been extensively used in automotive applications. PEEK filament’s lightweight properties and ability to improve the performance of the electronics within a vehicle are set to bolster its demand over the forecast period.

Further, because of PEEK filaments robustness, it is in high demand from a range of applications including bearings, compressor plate valves, cable insulation, piston parts, pumps, HPLC columns, and others. However, PEEK filament not only has high cost but also requires high tech 3D printer to utilize its capabilities which may impact its adoption among end-users till midterm forecast.

PEEK Filament Market: Regional Outlook The report on the global PEEK filament market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. Owing to the presence of a large 3D printing market, North America has been identified as the largest consumer of PEEK filament during the historical period. Companies like, General Electric accounts for most of the 3D printing patents in the country. Other factors like increasing demand for 3D implants and demand for lightweight components in aerospace are set to fuel the North America PEEK filament market during the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are set to experience a leading growth rate over other countries owing to the increased penetration of electrical vehicles in the region.

PEEK Filament Market: Key Players Global PEEK filament market is highly consolidated in nature in which few prominent companies accounts for major share of the global production and sales. Currently, Evonik, Ensinger, Lehmann & Voss, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Quadrant, Sabic, Solvay and Victrex. Market goliaths in PEEK filament market have been involved in numerous targeted product launches and facility expansions in order to strengthen their market position across the globe. For instance, in 2020, Evonik launched implant-grade PEEK filament for medical applications in 3D printing. Similarly, in 2020, Victrex a PEEK filament manufacturer launched PAEK polymer named as VICTREX AM 200 filament, especially designed and optimized for additive applications. Strategic approaches adopted by prominent companies are set to drive the global PEEK filament market during the forecast period. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the PEEK filament market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The PEEK filament market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, and end use industry.

Segmentation Analysis of PEEK Filament Market:

The global PEEK filament market is bifurcated into two major segments: end use industry, and region.

On the basis of end use industry, PEEK filament market has been segmented as follows:

Aerospace

Automotive

Chemical

Medical

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, PEEK filament market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

