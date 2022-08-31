Frozen Egg Market Revenue To Witness Steady Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global frozen egg market is projected to expand at a CAGR 6.2% to reach a value of US$ 5.94 Bn by 2031 The market is influenced by surging demand for processed food, along with changing lifestyles of consumers in developing regions. Growing demand for frozen eggs is attributed to their numerous benefits, including extended shelf life, affordable cost, higher applicability, and better quality.

Demand for frozen eggs is being driven by convenience and ease of usage and storage. Because of the growing urban population and hectic lifestyles, there is growing need for this convenience meal. Frozen eggs reduce the need to physically break shells and separate the egg’s numerous components. Furthermore, as a result of technological advances, processed eggs are more efficiently treated and pasteurized, ensuring safety, reducing the danger of contamination, and extending shelf life.

Important Segments Covered in Frozen Egg Industry Research

By Product Type Whole Frozen Egg Frozen Egg Whites Frozen Egg Yolks

By End-use Application Food Processing Industry Bakery & Confectionery Creamy Sauces Ice-cream and Frozen Desserts Mayonnaise Noodles & Pasta Salad Dressings Others Food Service Providers Retails/Household Convenience Stores Discount Stores Grocery Stores Modern Trade Online Retail Specialty Food/Sports Store Wholesalers Other Sales Channels



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 75% of the North American market in 2021, supported by a well-established foodservice industry in the country.

According to Fact.MR analysis, China is estimated to account for more than 43% of the East Asian market share in 2021, driven by increased demand from end-use applications such as bakery & confectionery, mayonnaise, and others

The U.K is dominating the European region with a market share of over 20% in 2021, supported by increased demand for frozen egg whites.

Whole eggs are estimated to hold for 63.8% market share in 2021, but egg yolks are expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR 7.7% over the forecast period.

Based on end-use applications, the food processing industry reflects around 47.1% of the market in 2021, owing to wide range of applications in noodles & pasta, salad dressings, and creamy sauces.

“Frozen eggs have certain advantages over shell and liquid eggs for manufacturing use, especially in large-scale production. Thus, manufacturers operating in the global egg market are focusing on adopting frozen egg products into their product portfolios,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Competition Landscape: Top Frozen Egg Companies

The frozen egg industry is highly fragmented with several competing for a significant share in the market. Packaging plays a vital role in the frozen egg space, as it adds value to product quality and appearance.

Implementing appropriate packaging solutions can help in improving the shelf life of frozen egg products. Visually appealing packaging can attract a large number of consumers and induce growing demand for frozen egg products.

Top producers of frozen eggs are also developing biodegradable packaging solutions in order to meet environmental regulations and attract environmentally aware consumers. Technological innovation in packaging methods can boost product sales significantly, as it improves product quality to a greater extent.

Manufacturers are investing more in R&D to encourage the development of innovative and captivating packaging solutions to support market growth.

In 2021, NestFresh, a leader in local, humane and sustainable eggs, has expanded its reach into the world of sustainable and humane food by acquiring New Barn Organics.

In 2020, NestFresh, the leader in processed eggs, has shown its category leadership once again with the debut of the brand’s new EGG POP!. In response to customer and retailer demand for healthier solutions that don’t sacrifice taste or convenience,

Similar recent developments related to companies offering frozen eggs have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

