CPI’s Innovation Rewarded with Patent Grant

Bolingbrook, Illinois, 2022-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — CPI OpenFox, a law enforcement software company, has received a patent for its new law enforcement sharing database synchronization technology. Law enforcement, whether on a state or federal level, keeps all the information they collect on individuals, cars, or other items they come in contact with during their daily proceedings. This information is entered into a database that makes it accessible and shareable to other state or federal agencies.

Officers in all departments share information with agencies in other states by entering data into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. NCIC is a computerized index of criminal justice information (i.e.- criminal record history information, fugitives, stolen properties, missing persons). The issue is that the data needs to be entered and maintained in two separate databases, one at the state and the other at NCIC. The issue with this database is that information can be entered inaccurately due to formatting or lack of knowledge of those entering the data. Manually finding and resolving the differences between state and NCIC records is an impossible process.CPI OpenFox’s new patent technology will hereby enable law enforcement to effortlessly keep the records in their own databases perfectly synchronized with the records in NCIC, which enables law enforcement to share the right critical information with other agencies.

CPI OpenFox pushes the limits of technology to deliver secure, optimized, and reliable law enforcement systems and software for use by local and state law enforcement departments across the United States. Their team of experts has extensive knowledge of software, and they understand how to utilize their tools to benefit all law enforcement agencies. With this new patent, they hope officers can utilize their technology to improve their record keeping and sharing.

The internal team at CPI OpenFox hopes that their patent technology will improve the record for all agencies of law enforcement. Contact the experts at CPI OpenFox at ​630.754.8820 or visit their website at https://www.openfox.com/.

###