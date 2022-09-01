XLG Series LED Drivers from MEAN WELL Featured in Lighting Newsletter by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring horticulture and outdoor LED drivers from MEAN WELL in the latest edition of lighting newsletter.

MEAN WELL’s XLG LED drivers are highlighted for their superior performance, quality, and cost effectiveness. The featured families, XLG-20 and XLG-320 also account for isolation dimming design and IP67 waterproof standard. These qualities make them ideal for users looking for humid environment solutions or external-mount configurations.

MEAN WELL’s XLG series offers constant power design which provides a wider current range and adjustability from 70 to 100% of the full load operating. This helps users reduce most potential modifications or inventory issues.

The XLG series by MEAN WELL is an optimal solution for the growing horticultural lighting market and outdoor applications like street lights thanks to its reliability and cost-effectiveness.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/mean-well-xlg-led-driver-family. To see the entire portfolio of MEAN WELL products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of the Lighting newsletter and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world.

Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

####