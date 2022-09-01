Worldwide Consumption Of Quaternary Ammonium Salts Is Predicted To Increase At 5.4% CAGR By The End Of 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Players:

Arkema S.A.

BASF

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

KLK Oleo

Nouryon

Key Segments in Quaternary Ammonium Salts Industry Research

by Product Type : Benzyldimethyldecyl Ammonium Chloride Benzyldimethyldodecyl Ammonium Chloride Benzyldimethyl-tetradecyl Ammonium Chloride Others

by Function : Flocculant Drilling Fluids Antistatic Agents Disinfectants Surfactants Others

by End Use : Personal Care & Cosmetic Products Personal Care Shampoo & Soaps Moisturizing Lotions & Creams Shaving Products & Body Powders Sunscreens & Cleansers Cosmetics Foundations, Powders, Concealers Eye makeup (Liners, Shadow, Mascara) Facial Makeup & Makeup Removers Sanitisers & Disinfectants Industrial Products Adhesives Floor Wax & Polish Paper & Paperboard Water-based Inks Latex Paints Industrial Cutting Fluid Laundry Starch Joint Cement Printing Pastes

by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

The U.S. continues to remain a vital consumer of quaternary ammonium salts, since it adopted the usage of QAS as a feedstock for sanitiser and disinfectant manufacturing very early into the pandemic situation, as companies involved in the process had previously started looking for an alternative to ethyl benzyl chloride, which was then mostly manufactured outside the U.S., and it had to rely heavily on imports for meeting its domestic needs.

Besides, the U.S. has remained the world’s largest beauty and personal care goods consumer with the market anticipated to touch US$ 88 billion by 2022-end. This is poised to trickle down into high demand for shampoos and conditioners being used regularly by U.S. consumers whose per capita contribution is around US$ 240-360 annually to the growing cosmetic industry in the country.

