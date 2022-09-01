Structural Adhesive Sales Is Predicted To Increase At 6.7% CAGR

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global Structural Adhesives Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Structural Adhesives Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Structural Adhesives Market.

Market Players:

3M Company

Sika AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The Dow Chemical Company

H.B.Fuller

Scott Bader Co.

Uniseal Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Lord Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Permabond LLC

MAPEI

Ardex

Key Segments Covered in Structural Adhesives Industry Research

by Resin Type : Epoxy Structural Adhesives Polyurethane (PU) Structural Adhesives Acrylic Adhesives Cyanoacrylate

by Application : Building & Construction Bus & Truck Manufacturing Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing Wind Energy Equipment Manufacturing Marine Equipment Manufacturing Rail Equipment & Components Others

by Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Regional Analysis:

“North America & Europe to Account for High Market Share”

Increasing construction activity and the presence of a robust automotive manufacturing industry in Europe are expected to drive demand for structural adhesives in this region through 2032. At present, the market for structural adhesives in Europe stands at a valuation of US$ 4.65 billion and accounts for a significant market share of 31.6% in the global marketplace.

Rising urbanization and industrialization are fuelling demand for infrastructure development in the Asia Pacific region and this is expected to propel the consumption of structural adhesives in this region. Economies of India, China, and Japan are expected to lead the market potential in this region throughout the forecast period.

