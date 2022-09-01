The Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIVP) Market Is Projected To Surge To US$ 88.6 Billion By The End Of 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIVP) Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIVP) Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIVP) Market.

Market Players:

Scheuten Solar Holding

First Solar

Ertex Solar

Suntech Power Holdings

Heliatek

Sharp

Ascent Solar Technology

Centrosolar

Dyesol

Trina Solar

Yingli Green Energy Holding

Key Segments of Building Integrated Photovoltaic Industry Research

BIVP Market by Technology : Crystalline Silicon Multicrytalline Silicon Monocrystalline Silicon Thin Films Dye-sensitized Solar Cells Copper Indium Gallium Selenide Organic Photovoltaic Amorphous Silicon Cadmium Telluride Others

BIVP Market by Application : Roofs Walls Glass Facades Others

BIVP Market by End Use : Residential Commercial Industrial

BIVP Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Regional Analysis:

“Consumption of Building Integrated Photovoltaics Highest in Europe”

The Europe building integrated photovoltaic market is projected to emerge as a highly rewarding one in the global landscape. At present, building integrated photovoltaic market in Europe accounts for a dominant market share of 32.6% and holds a valuation of US$ 5.24 billion. The rising focus on sustainability and stringent mandates to conserve the environment is expected to be leading factors that drive building integrated photovoltaic market growth in this region.

The BIVP market in North America stands at a valuation of US$ 4.5 billion in 2022 and accounts for a prominent market share of 28%. Increasing construction activity and high demand for aesthetically appealing solar energy systems for buildings are expected to drive building integrated photovoltaic market growth in this region. The United States and Canada are projected to be the most notable markets in this region.

