Demand For Neurointerventional Treatment Devices Is Predicted To Increase At A Robust CAGR Of 8% Through 2031

Fact.MR, market research, and competitive intelligence provider, has recently published an updated analysis on the neurointerventional devices market, which reveals that the industry was worth US$ 2.3 Bn in 2020. The study predicts the market to attain a valuation of US$ 5 Bn by 2031, progressing at a robust CAGR of 8% through 2031.

Healthcare has evolved massively over the past decade, and this can be attributed to increasing prevalence of diseases, technological proliferation, and rise in overall healthcare expenditure. Neurological disorders have seen a rise in the past decade. Majorly driving the neurointerventional devices industry is rising prevalence of brain aneurysms.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive products is a major factor that will dictate the neurointerventional devices market growth potential. Minimally invasive products allow patients to heal faster with much less discomfort than a regular surgical procedure. However, high cost of neurointerventional devices is expected to hinder market revenue potential on a global scale.

Rising geriatric population is also expected to be crucial to the demand for neurointerventional devices over the next few years. Adoption of neurointerventional devices is currently only limited to developed regions such as North America and Europe, which are anticipated to be very lucrative markets throughout the forecast period. But popularity and adoption of neurointerventional devices are anticipated to see healthy hike in APAC and Latin America as well as the years go by.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By end of 2031, neurointerventional devices industry estimated to be valued at US$ 5 Bn.

High cost of neurointerventional devices expected to hinder the market growth.

Over next ten years, market slated to rise at healthy CAGR of 8%.

North America expected to hold dominant share throughout forecast period.

APAC and Latin America expected to see healthy rise in adoption of neurointerventional devices.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, prevalence of brain aneurysms and strokes, and rising geriatric population are factors driving demand.

Key Segments of Neurointerventional Devices Industry Survey

By Product Type: Embolic Coils Neurointerventional Devices Neurovascular Thrombectomy Neurointerventional Devices Carotid Stents Neurointerventional Devices Flow Diverters Neurointerventional Devices Embolic Protection Neurointerventional Devices Stent Retrievers Neurointerventional Devices Intracranial Stents Neurointerventional Devices Liquid Embolic Neurointerventional Devices Intrasaccular Neurointerventional Devices Balloon Neurointerventional Devices

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Application: Neurointerventional Devices for Coiling Procedures Neurointerventional Devices for Stenting Neurointerventional Devices for Cerebral Angiography Neurointerventional Devices for Neurothrombectomy Procedure Neurointerventional Devices for Flow Disruption



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Neurointerventional Devices Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Neurointerventional Devices Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Neurointerventional Devices Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Neurointerventional Devices Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Neurointerventional Devices Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Neurointerventional Devices Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Neurointerventional Devices Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Neurointerventional Devices Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Neurointerventional Devices Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Neurointerventional Devices Marketis carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Neurointerventional Devices Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Neurointerventional Devices Marketis carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Neurointerventional Devices Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Neurointerventional Devices Market growth.

