North America Cheese Powder Market Value Chain Analysis, Variables, Trends and Demand Outlook

North America Cheese Powder Industry Overview

The North America cheese powder market size was valued at USD 1,418.50 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for natural flavors and ingredients from the food and beverages sector is expected to be a key driver for market growth. Changing consumer lifestyles and the high urbanization rate in North American countries are contributing to the growth of the Ready-To-Eat (RTE), and snacks segments, which, in turn, is driving the demand for exotic foods and flavors. However, increasing concerns regarding the safety of products and stringent regulations related to sanitation, labeling, storage, and processing of products could be a challenge for the industry participants.

The U.S. was the worst-hit country by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Preventive measures to contain the spread of the infection resulted in countrywide lockdowns throughout 2020, which majorly affected restaurants, food chains, and fast-food outlets in the country. The higher unemployment rate and high inflation due to reduced supplies affected the restaurant industry in the U.S., leading to reduced product demand.

The global fast-food industry generated a revenue of over USD 647.7 billion in 2019, the U.S. alone contains over 200,000 fast-food restaurants. The rapid expansion of the middle-class population in emerging countries, such as Mexico, has increased the demand for fast foods. Also, there has been a shift in the dietary patterns and food habits of consumers who seek both quality and convenience in their food choices.

The fast-food industry is highly influenced by the changing lifestyle of the younger population, especially millennials. Fast food brands have been evolving with changing consumer trends, which is expected to have a positive impact on cheese powder market growth in the North America.

North America Cheese Powder Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America cheese powder market on the basis of product, application, and region:

North America Cheese Powder Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Cheddar

Parmesan

Blue Cheese

Romano

Swiss

Other

North America Cheese Powder Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Snacks

Bakery & Confectionery

Dips/Dressings/Dry Mix/Sauces

Flavors

Ready-To-Eat

Others

North America Cheese Powder Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America Cheese Powder Industry include

Land O’lakes, Inc.

Kerry

The Kraft Heinz Company

Lactosan A/S

Adm

All American Foods

Commercial Creamery Company

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Bluegrass Ingredients, Inc.

Agropur

