Outdoor Living Structure Market Trends, Size, Segment, Key Demand And Forecast to 2028

Posted on 2022-09-01 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Outdoor Living Structure Industry Overview

The global outdoor living structure market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

 

Construction of dining and leisure areas is a growing trend, primarily in North America and Europe, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The stay-at-home restrictions imposed by governments across several countries amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to create new growth opportunities for the market. Companies offering perpetual work from home opportunity to employees has enabled homeowners to renovate their existing spaces into office, mini gaming zones, grilling spaces, mini-gymnasiums, and yoga spaces.

 

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Outdoor Living Structure Market

 

Incorporation of smart and advanced technologies into the outdoor living spaces is a newly emerging trend in the U.S. and it is anticipated to offer expansion potential for outdoor living structures. The California government has imposed several regulations on ADU sizes, interior space, height, building materials, and electricity & utility of the outdoor structures. For instance, the living room/bedroom needs to be at least 70 square feet, the kitchen (along with the hallways and closet) must measure 50 square feet, and the bathroom must be at least 30 square feet and contain a toilet, sink, and a shower stall or tub.

 

The industry is highly competitive in nature owing to the presence of large number of regional players in the market. The market is customer-centric, wherein consumers are involved in the whole decision-making process. Hence, the industry players tend to focus on providing apt service and quality products to develop a loyal customer base.

 

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports

  • Magnetic Materials Market: The global magnetic materials market size was valued at USD 29.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Safety Helmets Market: The global safety helmets market size was estimated at USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

 

Outdoor Living Structure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global outdoor living structure market on the basis of product and region:

Outdoor Living Structure Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2028)

  • Pavilions/Gazebos
  • Pergolas/Patio

Outdoor Living Structure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2028)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa

 

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the outdoor living structure market include:

  • Renson
  • Outdoor Structure Company LLC
  • Outdoor Living
  • Absolute Outdoor Living
  • Corradi
  • Luxos
  • IQ Outdoor Living
  • Totally Outdoors
  • Outdoor World
  • Aussie Outdoor Living
  • Bosman Homefront
  • Scandia Canada

 

Order a free sample PDF of the Outdoor Living Structure Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution