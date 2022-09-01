Outdoor Living Structure Market Trends, Size, Segment, Key Demand And Forecast to 2028

Outdoor Living Structure Industry Overview

The global outdoor living structure market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Construction of dining and leisure areas is a growing trend, primarily in North America and Europe, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The stay-at-home restrictions imposed by governments across several countries amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to create new growth opportunities for the market. Companies offering perpetual work from home opportunity to employees has enabled homeowners to renovate their existing spaces into office, mini gaming zones, grilling spaces, mini-gymnasiums, and yoga spaces.

Incorporation of smart and advanced technologies into the outdoor living spaces is a newly emerging trend in the U.S. and it is anticipated to offer expansion potential for outdoor living structures. The California government has imposed several regulations on ADU sizes, interior space, height, building materials, and electricity & utility of the outdoor structures. For instance, the living room/bedroom needs to be at least 70 square feet, the kitchen (along with the hallways and closet) must measure 50 square feet, and the bathroom must be at least 30 square feet and contain a toilet, sink, and a shower stall or tub.

The industry is highly competitive in nature owing to the presence of large number of regional players in the market. The market is customer-centric, wherein consumers are involved in the whole decision-making process. Hence, the industry players tend to focus on providing apt service and quality products to develop a loyal customer base.

Outdoor Living Structure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global outdoor living structure market on the basis of product and region:

Outdoor Living Structure Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2028)

Pavilions/Gazebos

Pergolas/Patio

Outdoor Living Structure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the outdoor living structure market include:

Renson

Outdoor Structure Company LLC

Outdoor Living

Absolute Outdoor Living

Corradi

Luxos

IQ Outdoor Living

Totally Outdoors

Outdoor World

Aussie Outdoor Living

Bosman Homefront

Scandia Canada

