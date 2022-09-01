Recommendation Engine Market Size To Witness A Pronounce Growth By 2028

Recommendation Engine Industry Overview

The global recommendation engine market size was valued at USD 1.77 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing need to enhance customer experience is fueling the demand for recommendation engines. The growing adoption of digital technologies among organizations is also resulting in the increased demand for recommendation engine solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic affected several industries, leading to a notable change in how businesses operate and buyers shop. These changes are expected to endure beyond the pandemic as well, having a lasting impact on businesses and people. For instance, the e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. made approximately USD 33 million an hour in sales in the first quarter of 2020.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Recommendation Engine Market

Due to the rising fear of getting infected, people were compelled to make the shift from physical stores to online shopping. This shift is resulting in the growing demand for recommendation engines. According to Adobe Research 2021, approximately 34% of shoppers are expected to shop even more if they receive recommendations based on their past purchase history.

However, rising concerns about the safety of customer information could hamper the market growth. Despite this hindrance, the growing volume of quantitative and qualitative data and the emergence of deep learning technology are anticipated to bode well for the market in the forthcoming years.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports

Instant Grocery Market : The global instant grocery market size was valued at USD 126.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The global instant grocery market size was valued at USD 126.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0% from 2022 to 2030. Online Investment Platform Market: The global online investment platform market size was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Recommendation Engine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global recommendation engine market based on type, deployment, application, organization, end-use, and region:

Recommendation Engine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Collaborative Filtering

Content-based Filtering

Hybrid Recommendation

Recommendation Engine Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cloud

On-premise

Recommendation Engine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Personalized Campaigns and Customer Delivery

Strategy Operations and Planning

Product Planning and Proactive Asset Management

Recommendation Engine Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Large Organizations

SMEs

Recommendation Engine End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Information Technology

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Others

Recommendation Engine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

June 2019: Amazon.com, Inc. announced the availability of its machine learning service, Amazon Personalize. It is a service that enables users to make personalized as well as non-personalized recommendations for their applications, allowing them to curate recommendations without requiring any machine learning experience.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global recommendation engine include:

Adobe

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

com, Inc.

SAP SE

Order a free sample PDF of the Recommendation Engine Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.