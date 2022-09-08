Bankai Group Ecstatic to Attend Wholesale World Congress 2022 as Gold Sponsor

Posted on 2022-09-08 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Medrid, Spain, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the Wholesale World Congress (WWC) 2022 as Gold Sponsor, set held from 21 – 22 September 2022 in Madrid, Spain. WWC 2022 will host the entire industry with participants from all areas of the Wholesale Telecom Industry.

WWC is an event for the entire industry with participants from all areas of the Wholesale Telecom Industry including Tier 1, 2, and 3 carriers, mobile/wireless operators, ISPs, VoIP providers, and technology partners from the voice, SMS, data, satellite, sub-sea, and fixed-line markets. WWC is one of the largest telecom summits in Europe and sets the platform for Telecommunications executives to get closer in a relaxed atmosphere, with enough space and time to develop new business.

