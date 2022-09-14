Hawk Subaru Offers Flexible Payment Plans for Parts & Services

Plainfield, Illinois, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Hawk Subaru is pleased to announce they offer new flexible payment plans for parts and services for Subaru vehicles through their service center. They aim to keep vehicles running smoothly for less.

Hawk Subaru is a qualified full-service provider for Subaru vehicles. Their factory-trained technicians are certified to work on new and used Subaru cars. They have a wide variety of experience and expertise in everything from routine maintenance to extensive repairs. Hawk Subaru understands that some car owners have difficulty covering vehicle repairs, so they are offering financing plans with affordable payment options to keep their Subaru vehicles in excellent driving condition.

The service center is now open Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM. Consumers can obtain pre-qualification via the Hawk Subaru website. Once they receive the pre-qualified amount, they can select the best payment plan for their budget.

Individuals who need a Subaru serviced or repaired are encouraged to visit the Hawk Subaru website to schedule an appointment with the Service Center. Appointments and more information are available via phone by calling 888-703-9724.

About Hawk Subaru: Hawk Subaru is a dealership in Plainfield, Illinois, that offers customers a wide selection of new and used Subaru vehicles. The staff works closely with customers to help them purchase the make and model that will best serve their needs. Vehicle maintenance and repairs are also available onsite.

Company: Hawk Subaru

Address: 2401 S. Rt. 59

City: Plainfield

State: Illinois

Zip Code: 60586

Phone: 888-776-9816