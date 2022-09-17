Pioneer Custom software provider Ecosmob Technologies participates in AfricaCom 2022

AHMEDABAD, India, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — World-renowned provider of carrier-grade software solutions and services, Ecosmob Technologies, announces its participation in AfricaCom 2022 event at Cape Town, South Africa, on 7th-11th November 2022.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt Ltd excels triumphantly with a proven track record of deriving solutions for a vast horizon of verticals. The deck of Ecosmob technologies provides customized technology solutions ranging from VoIP solutions, Web development, Mobile development, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Staff Augmentation, DevOps, and QA services.

“We are a pioneering telecom company with an extensive network. We create the technology that connects to the world.” iterates Dhrumit Shukla, Associate Director of Sales at Ecosmob, with scintillating aplomb.

“One of the most significant forces behind economic growth is the telecom industry, which permeates every aspect of our economy, society, and lives. Satiating this very goal, we at Ecosmob Technologies transform vision into reality with razor-sharp focus,” states Tirth Shah, Associate Director of Sales at Ecosmob. At Africa Com 2022, we aim to connect with corporate and technological leaders, investors, and policymakers.

AfricaCom 2022 is the largest live tech event in the continent, featuring more than 400 proactive speakers exploring the hottest developments and trends. A staple of the African digital landscape for the past 19 years, AfricaCom 2022 is a technology and telecom event.AfricaCom is the premier Com World Series event and the first communications-focused pan-African event. This event program offers high-level conferences and seminars.

At AfricaCom 2022, Ecosmob, a piquant observant, seeks to break and proactively collaborate with peers. The two pillars and Associate Directors of Ecosmob Technologies, Dhrumit Shukla and Tirth Shah, have the Exhibition Space – H25 at Booth No. H25 of AfricaCom 2022 telecom event.

About ECOSMOB Technologies:

Your preferred partner for custom software development and technology outsourcing.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in carrier-grade Real-time communication software development services. We endeavor to deliver novice and cutting-edge client-centric solutions by ensuring that our clients can leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies and position themself in leading roles in the market. With our team of seasoned IT experts, advanced technologies, and transparent processes, we focus on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

Ecosmob provides pivotal development services in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and VoIP TestingQA Services and offers a pool of expert developers to solve your staffing & project needs. Ecosmob’s highly honed team of developers has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines quenching clients’ expectations.

Our market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. Our solutions are deployed in the telecom, IT, healthcare, education, banking & finance industries.

Key Services:

VoIP Solution Development

Mobile Application Development

Web Design and Development

AI/ML Development

DevOps

Quality Assurance Service

Staff augmentation services

Original Source: https://www.ecosmob.com/news/ecosmob-technologies-participates-in-africacom-2022/

