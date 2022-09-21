Presenting Green Platinum with PEN Technology

Kolkata, India, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Fusing the essence of utility, functionality and safety, our latest innovation is all set to change the game. Introducing Green Platinum Plywood, enriched with PEN Tech (Phosphate Enriched Nanoparticle), the protective mesh on the plywood’s surface as well as its inside layers, renders it two times more fire retardant.

As per IS Standard, regular fire-retardant plywood with IS:5509 has been prescribed to use BWR (Boiling Water Resistant) resin whereas Green Platinum uses an un-extended BWP (Boiling Waterproof) resin. Thus, passing the 72 hours boiling water test against 24 hrs of BWR resin. Hence, it is 2X more boiling waterproof than regular BWR (Boiling Water Resistant) grade plywood. Green Platinum is backed with a promise of quality with 30 years warranty.

Utilities of Waterproof Plywood with Green Platinum

The time of the monsoons means your home and interiors demand extra protection from the increased moisture content in the air. During this time, most homeowners choose different methods to waterproof their furniture tackling the weather conditions.

Where Can You Apply Waterproof Plywood to Your Home?

Three places at your home come in frequent contact with water. They are-

a) kitchen

b) bathroom

c) living room.

Make Your Home 2X Advanced and Protected

Green Platinum plywood also comes loaded with other features such as E-0 emission, Virashield protection (antibacterial and antiviral coating), anti-termite guarantee, borer and fungus proof, CARB certification, unextended BWP resin etc.