Adhesives Market Size, Trends, Scope and Growth Analysis to 2030

Factors Affecting the Adhesives Market Over the Forecast Period:
The demand for lightweight automotive is increasing the demand for adhesives across the globe. With adhesives, the vehicle gets lighter, quieter, and safer compared to mechanical fastening methods for binding automotive components.
Adhesives are getting huge traction in the packaging industry with the rise of the e-commerce sector across the globe. Flexible packaging will offer considerable growth to the adhesives market in the packaging industry during the forecast period.
The demand-supply gap and the fluctuations in foreign currency are hampering the growth of the adhesives market across the globe. However, the prices are affected negatively due to the high usage of petrochemicals in adhesive and other specialty chemicals worldwide.
Impact of COVID-19 on Adhesives Market:
The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly hampered the growth of the adhesives market across the globe. The demand for adhesives has significantly fallen, backed by the decline in the demand for new products, including renovation of buildings, woodworks, and automobiles. Gradually the supply has also decreased, and the old stock is also getting damaged as the ability of the adhesive to withhold the product decreases with time. Moreover, the lack of availability of raw materials and the disruption in the supply chain due to the imposition of a ban on the transfer of goods over borders is further curtailing the market growth amidst the crisis. Therefore, a modest downfall in the adhesives market can be expected in 2020.
Scope of the Report
The report outlines the global adhesives market study based on product, technology, and end-user.
The adhesives market has been segmented based on product –
- Acrylic
- Polyvinyl Acetate
- Epoxy
- Polyurethane
- Ethyl Vinyl Acetate
- Others
The adhesives market has been segmented based on technology–
- Water-Based
- Solvent-Based
- Hot melt
- Pressure Sensitive
- Others
The adhesives market has been segmented based on end-user-
- Automotive
- Packaging
- Electrical & Electronics
- Building & Construction
- Woodworking
- Others
Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook
The adhesives market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Europe held the largest share in the global adhesives market, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. Europe is further estimated to dominate the adhesives market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.
Key Global Adhesives Market Competitors Includes –
The adhesives market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key adhesives market players operating in the global market include –
- 3M Company
- Adhesives Research Inc.
- Akzo Nobel N. V.
- Arkema Group
- Ashland Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Delo Industrie Lebstoffe GMBH &Co. KGAA
- DowDuPont Inc.
- DYMAX Corporation
- Franklin International
- H B Fuller Company
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Huntsman Corporation
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Jowat SE
- Lord Corporation
- Mapei Corporation
- Master Bond Inc.
- Meridian Adhesives Group
- Pidilite Industries
- PPG Industries
- RPM International Inc.
- Sika Group
- Soudal Group
- Wacher Chemie Ag.
The Adhesives market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.
Adhesives Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Adhesives Market Regional Analysis Includes:
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Adhesives Market: Target Audience
- Adhesives manufacturers
- Industrial adhesives manufacturers
- Traders and distributors of adhesives
- Chemical distributors, suppliers, and exporters
- Potential investors and investment firm
- Chemical raw material suppliers
- Nationalized laboratories and research universities