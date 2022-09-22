Meet the new release of ODBC Driver for BigCommerce with macOS and Linux Support

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various technologies and frameworks, announces the new version of ODBC Driver for BigCmmerce 2.0 with macOS and Linux support.

Now there is no need to create custom solutions for each third-party instance – everything works out of the box. Therefore it takes less effort to properly integrate users’ favorite tools into the workflow.

The major updates of this release are:

Support for macOS in ODBC Driver for BigCmmerce.

Support for Linux in the new driver version 2.0.

To learn more about the recent release, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/release-of-macos-and-linux-bigcommerce-odbc-driver-support.html

Devart ODBC Driver for BigCommerce is a high-performance connectivity solution with enterprise-level features designed for accessing BigCommerce from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.