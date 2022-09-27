RPost Launches “Active Tracker” inside Registered Email services

Registered Email™ services by RPost now include RPost’s new patented Active Tracker™ email technology to trace the movement of email geographically as it is forwarded around.

Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has added new Active Tracker™ email read and forward location tracing technology as an option that you can add to any sent Registered Email™ message. This patented and patent pending technology is a major enhancement to RPost’s Registered Email™ services — the global standard for court accepted proof of legal email delivery, timestamp and content, and its Registered Encryption™ email privacy compliance services.

“This service is a real eye opener — suddenly you realize that after you click ‘send’ on an important email, that email has a life of its own beyond your control and sometimes beyond what you would have ever expected. Now you can see how many times your email has been read, in how many unique locations, and from what types of devices,” states RPost CEO Zafar Khan.

RPost’s Active Tracker™ technology is like adding a GPS tracker to your email – the service maps the viewing time and location of your important email through the email’s journey. This provides the sender – and/or their administrators — useful insights of where one’s email is being read – city, state, country — by each original reader or forwarded recipient of the prose sent.

“Beyond the novelty of these somewhat enlightening insights – and your newfound knowledge of the ‘popularity’ of your email — because we have added this to our famous patented proof technologies, there is real utility from a legal, human resources, and tax compliance perspective,” adds Khan.

For Human Resources Staff: This service can provide auditable proof that work-from-home and work-from-paradise employees are in a particular location which can either assist with tax compliance or provide a means to create tax efficiencies, based city tax policies where offices are located. RPost’s Active Tracker™ technology now provides companies their tax audit proof of who is working where and when.

The service is available on any message sent as a Registered Email™ message, whether marked, unmarked, encrypted, or with file sharing. In the unmarked mode, the receiver sees a normal email with no indications that the message was sent with email tracking. The service can be set to provide alerts based on whether an email is viewed in various locations and is highly configurable. (See sample Email Activity Report below).

Registered Email™ services with Active Tracker™ technology by RPost is immediately available for any user sending email using Registered Email™ or RMail services with their apps (RMail for Outlook, Gmail, Salesforce.com, ZolaSuite, Zimbra, etc.), the RMail Gateway service, and any Registered Email™ or RMail integration.

About RPost:

We’re the global leader in premium, feature-rich and more affordable eSignature and cybersecurity services, and we’ve been continuously innovating for our customers the world over since 2000. From within our three main platforms, RMail e-security, RSign eSignatures, and Registered™ e-compliance, we’re everything our customers need when it comes to email, document and form security, compliance, and workplace acceleration — track, prove, eSign, encrypt, share, certify, control. We do what no other company does — all in one.

We thrive on ensuring that we are artisans and experts in everything we do: secure and certified email encryption for privacy and compliance; eSignatures and web forms to ease digitization of workflows; e-delivery tracking to prove important communications; managed file transfer to simplify secure sharing of large documents and sets of files; document-level digital rights management to empower control of document access even after transmission; and AI-infused apps to prevent data leaks by minimizing human e-security errors. This is why more than 25 million users have enjoyed our RMail, RSign, and Registered services for over two decades across 193 countries. Learn more at the RPost website.