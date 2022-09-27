Zyanna PSPL: An Online Tea Retailer Providing an Exemplary Tea Experience for You

Howrah, India, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Zyanna PSPL is excited to unveil its new online tea retail experience for customers across India. With a focus on Darjeeling black tea, Broken Fannings, CTC Milk Tea, Green Tea, Herbal, Oolong, Organic tea and Teabags, Zyanna PSPL offers an unrivalled selection of premium loose leaf teas.

The company’s mission is to provide the highest quality loose-leaf teas from the Darjeeling region of India at the most competitive prices. Zyanna PSPL’s teas are hand-picked and processed in small batches to ensure freshness and flavour.

We have a wide range of teas to choose from, so whether you’re a tea connoisseur or just getting started, we have something for everyone. Our online tea store makes it easy and convenient to order your favourite teas from the comfort of your own home.

In addition to an extensive selection of teas, Zyanna PSPL also offers a variety of tea-related accessories and gifts. Customers can purchase everything they need to enjoy the perfect cup of tea, whether looking for a new tea infuser or the ideal mug to enjoy their favourite brew.

When deciding where to source tea, we focus on quality. We work closely with growers and producers in India to ensure we get the best quality tea leaves. Along with this, we are constantly looking for new tea sources worldwide.

Zyanna, an Indian tea wholesaler, offers a wide range of teas, including black, green, white, oolong and herbal teas. In addition to tea drinkers worldwide, these teas are enjoyed by tea connoisseurs. Of the best quality, they are sourced from gardens and estates in India. We are proud of our service and sell superior products. At Zyanna PSPL, we ensure that everyone can enjoy beverages, and we’ll do anything to provide a great experience.

What Makes Zyanna Tea Different?

Zyanna tea is one of the leading brands in India, with many types of tea to choose from. A big difference is that Zyanna uses a blend of nine different teas from India, giving it a distinctive flavour profile.

We have teas with a rich flavour and pleasing aroma, so there’s always a tea that suits your tastes. We offer plenty of varieties which can be hard to find elsewhere.

Our team of experts has created unique tea combinations you won’t find anywhere else. We offer an exclusive blend of “chamomile” and “green tea.”

Here’s What We Focus On

We commit to providing the best tea available in India. We only source our teas from the best plantations and produce them with fresh leaves. The highest quality standard means you can enjoy Zyanna teas confidently.

Contact:

Zyanna Products & Services Pvt Ltd

144/1 N S D Road, Nandalay, Kadamtala

Howrah, WB 711101, India

Email: contact@zyanna.com

Customer Care: +91 900 7523 900