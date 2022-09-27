I-Health Physical Therapy – Free Consultation At Physical Therapy Clinic Hackensack!

Hackensack, New Jersey, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Are you suffering from any kind of chronic pain? Do you want to get the assistance of an expert at the physical therapy clinic Hackensack? Well, in that case, you have landed at the right place. We at i-Health Physical Therapy offer physical therapy for all kinds of chronic pains, orthopedic pains, pelvic floor issues, and other such things.

In case, you are suffering from pain, you shouldn’t live with it. Make sure that you take an appointment with us as soon as possible. You will be glad to know that we offer free complimentary screening. Also, for this, you do not require any kind of prescription. Now, that you know about our free complimentary screening consultation, you would surely like to know about it and so here is some useful information for you.

What can you expect in your complimentary screening?

You will have to first make an appointment for an injury screening. We try our level best to schedule your appointment within 24 to 48 hours from your initial call. An injury screening will take around twenty to thirty minutes. The screening will be taken at the physical therapy clinic Hackensack. While the assessment, there will be a licensed healthcare expert who is responsible for the subjective report of your musculoskeletal complaints. Also, your movement impairments will be assessed. It is after this, that you and the therapist will get the chance to discuss how the problem is affecting your daily activities.

What is included in the complimentary screening?

In this session, you will get a hands-on musculoskeletal assessment. The therapist will test particular strength, flexibility, joint stability, and movement. According to the test, all services at the physical therapy clinic Hackensack will be explained to you. The therapist will also offer instructions regarding exercises and self-care activities. Apart from this, you will be advised of the treatment alternative and the care that needs to be taken. You will also be offered injury prevention advice. With all these things, you are bound to get peace of mind.

At i-Health Physical Therapy our approach is very simple as far as physical therapy treatments are concerned. We aim at offering personal physical therapy that offers exceptional results. It is, for this reason, we are offering a complimentary screen at our clinic. If you are suffering from sprain, strain, pain, or ache, do not wait and get in touch with us today.