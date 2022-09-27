CD Bioparticles Launches Single Domain Antibody-Based Traps

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles launched several types of Single Domain Antibody-Based Traps made by coupling recombinant Alpaca-derived single structural domain antibody fragments (VHHs) to monovalent matrices (magnetic particles or agarose beads).

Single-domain antibody traps are available in various formats and target several common tags, such as green fluorescent protein (GFP), red fluorescent protein (RFP), BFP, and MBP. Compared with traditional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies, single-domain antibodies (sdAbs, also known as nanobodies) have the advantages of being smaller, more consistent, and elevated affinity. Thus, single-domain antibody-based traps have become invaluable tools for the quantitative separation of fusion proteins and transient binding factors from various cellular extracts and organelles.

CD Bioparticles now launches a series of Single Domain Antibody-Based Traps for research applications, which are available with Anti-GFP Single Domain Antibody Magnetic Agarose/Agarose Beads, Anti-HA Single Domain Antibody Magnetic Agarose/Agarose Beads, Anti-MYC Single Domain Antibody Magnetic Agarose/Agarose Beads, Anti-mCherry Single Domain Antibody Magnetic Agarose/Agarose Beads, and Anti-Mouse/Rabbit Single Domain Antibody Agarose Beads. These single-domain antibody-based traps are compatible with a wide variety of source materials and can be used in mammalian cells, tissues, organs, bacteria, yeast and even plants.

“CD Bioparticles guarantees stringent washing conditions and efficient pulldow to ensure short incubation. These easy-to-use Single Domain Antibody-Based Traps are featured with high-affinity binding to low-level expressed proteins, which have been applied in various biological experiments, including immunoprecipitation, chromatin immunoprecipitation, RNA binding protein immunoprecipitation, enzyme activity detection, mass spectrometry analysis, protein localization, and protein kinetic analysis,” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer of the R&D department at CD Bioparticles. “Our single-domain antibody-based traps can help you obtain the most efficient and clean protein IP in your experiments.”

CD Bioparticles offers multiple Single Domain Antibody-Based Traps for clients, including but not limited to the DiagPoly™ Anti-mCherry Single Domain Antibody Agarose Beads (Cat.No. DNB-AL08). The fluorescent protein mCherry exhibits bright red fluorescence when exposed to ultraviolet light and is frequently used as a reporter and fusion tag. Anti-mCherry Single Domain Antibody Agarose Beads are agarose beads covalently coupled with VHH single domain antibodies acquiring high specificity and affinity for mCherry. Hence, these nanobeads can efficiently capture and separate mCherry and mCherry tagged proteins, alongside the associated proteins from cell extracts of mammals, plants, bacteria, yeasts, insects, and other organisms.

CD Bioparticles offers flexible strategies to customize products and services according to customers’ specific scientific needs. Moreover, validated combinations of Nano-Traps and antibodies for selected proteins and peptide tags are also available at CD Bioparticles, aiming to assist researchers in obtaining the most reliable data.

For more information about these Single Domain Antibody-Based Traps or to discuss your ongoing project, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com.

CD Bioparticles is a global leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles and coatings for R&D and commercialization across various application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. It also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalized, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, nucleic acid, and oligo conjugation to meet clients’ specifications.