Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Top Companies are 3M Company, Honeywell International, and ArmorWorks

Military Personal Protective Equipment Industry Overview

The global military personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 13.47 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2019 to 2028. Body armor, eye protection, tactical vests, advanced combat helmets, breathing devices, gloves, and footwear are examples of military PPE worn by soldiers during battle or training. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is designed to protect soldiers from biological, chemical, physical, and radioactive threats. The rising focus of defense agencies on troop safety and security, as well as higher military budgets, are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, global military spending has increased significantly as compared to 2019. This can be attributed to the growing geopolitical instability, internal conflicts, border disputes, rising terrorism, and increased spending on NATO. Thus, increased military spending is likely to boost the product demand in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the increased adoption of Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) and PPE for eyes in the military to safeguard soldiers from coming in contact with the virus. RPE includes gas masks, filters, powered air respirators, and self-contained breathing equipment, among others. The growing demand for masks and eyewear is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

The U.S. is a major market for military PPE. In 2020, the U.S. was the world’s top country that spent around USD 778 billion on the military. The high spending in the U.S. is attributed to strong investments in R&D and modernization of equipment and nuclear arsenals The U.S Armed Forces are the world’s third-largest military force, and the country’s rising defense spending is expected to propel the product demand.

China’s increased military spending is attributed to the country’s economic prosperity and strong presence in the Indian Ocean region to execute its String of Pearls policy. The rising tensions between China and India along the Sino-India disputed border have resulted in a significant rise in military spending in both nations, thereby complementing the market growth.

Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global military personal protective equipment market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Military PPE Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Body Armor

Tactical Vest

Eye Protection

Combat Helmet

Life Safety Jacket

Pelvic Protection

Respiratory Protection

Others

Military PPE End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Army

Navy

Air Force

Military PPE Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Military Personal Protective Equipment market include

3M

Honeywell International

ArmorWorks

Eagle Industries

BAE Systems

DuPont

DSM

Armorsource

MSA Safety

Revision Military

Gentex Corp.

Ansell

MKU Ltd.

Avon Protection Systems, Inc.

Ballistic Body Armor Pty

