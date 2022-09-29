ROI Safety Services to Host Booth at the Huntington Beach Surf City 10

Posted on 2022-09-29 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Yorba Linda, CA, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — ROI Safety Services is pleased to announce that they are hosting a booth at the Huntington Beach Surf City 10 event to be held on September 24 and 25, 2022. They will offer free CPR and first aid training to attendees.

ROI Safety Services offers OSHA-certified safety training to companies throughout California. They help businesses protect employees in hazardous manufacturing industries with reliable health and safety services. They understand the value of providing employees a safe environment and ensuring they meet health and safety regulations to lower insurance costs and reduce worker’s compensation claims. Their presence at the Huntington Beach Surf City 10 showcases their dedication to reaching companies requiring their services.

ROI Safety Services provides on-site and online health and safety training and other safety services to improve company safety. Companies can choose from various training programs and services, including confined spaces, active shooter, forklift training, Covid-19 worker protection, sexual harassment, HR management, etc. They aim to help businesses remain regulation compliant and give their customers a safe, comfortable work environment.

Anyone interested in learning about their presence at the Huntington Beach Surf City 10 event can find out more by visiting the ROI Safety Services website or calling 1-714-520-1608.

About ROI Safety Services: ROI Safety Services is a full-service health and safety training company offering customized training solutions for businesses. They focus on providing reliable education to create safer work environments and ensure compliance with local regulations. Training is available on-site at the business location or online.

 

Company name : ROI Safety Services
Name of the submitter : Jessee McClellan
Designation : Owner
Contact No of the submitter : 714-520-1608
Email ID : jessee@roisafetyservices.com
Address : 22600 Savi Ranch Pkwy, 92887, Suite A28, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Website : https://www.roisafetyservices.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution