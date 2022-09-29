ROI Safety Services to Host Booth at the Huntington Beach Surf City 10

Yorba Linda, CA, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — ROI Safety Services is pleased to announce that they are hosting a booth at the Huntington Beach Surf City 10 event to be held on September 24 and 25, 2022. They will offer free CPR and first aid training to attendees.

ROI Safety Services offers OSHA-certified safety training to companies throughout California. They help businesses protect employees in hazardous manufacturing industries with reliable health and safety services. They understand the value of providing employees a safe environment and ensuring they meet health and safety regulations to lower insurance costs and reduce worker’s compensation claims. Their presence at the Huntington Beach Surf City 10 showcases their dedication to reaching companies requiring their services.

ROI Safety Services provides on-site and online health and safety training and other safety services to improve company safety. Companies can choose from various training programs and services, including confined spaces, active shooter, forklift training, Covid-19 worker protection, sexual harassment, HR management, etc. They aim to help businesses remain regulation compliant and give their customers a safe, comfortable work environment.

Anyone interested in learning about their presence at the Huntington Beach Surf City 10 event can find out more by visiting the ROI Safety Services website or calling 1-714-520-1608.

About ROI Safety Services: ROI Safety Services is a full-service health and safety training company offering customized training solutions for businesses. They focus on providing reliable education to create safer work environments and ensure compliance with local regulations. Training is available on-site at the business location or online.

