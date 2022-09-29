Retail Space Planning Software Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2030

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Retail Space Planning Software Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. Retail space planning software helps retailers manage and optimize physical stores by leveraging visual representations of each location. This type of software uses planograms to display the physical structure of a store, including elements such as shelves, as well as help with visual merchandising by incorporating product and brand information. Retail space planning software is used mostly by merchandisers and retail managers to ensure the right products are displayed in the correct location. The software also provides insights into how space planning impacts sales.
Retail space planning can be delivered as a standalone product or as a part of retail management software. Integration with other types of software is required, such as retail assortment management applications and in-store logistics systems
Global Retail Space Planning Software Market Analysis
The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Retail Space Planning Software market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Retail Space Planning Software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.
The Retail Space Planning Software market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.
Retail Space Planning Software Market Segmentation
Global Retail Space Planning Software Market Segment Percentages, By types, 2021 (%)
- Software
- Service
Global Retail Space Planning Software Market Segment Percentages, By organization size, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Retail Space Planning Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Retail Space Planning Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Competitor Analysis of the Global Retail Space Planning Software Market
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:
- Key companies Retail Space Planning Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Retail Space Planning Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Retail Space Planning Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Retail Space Planning Software Market Players –
- Symphony RetailAI
- Klee 3D
- One Door
- Optimal Business Intel
- Oracle
- SmartDraw
- Kantar Retail
- Planorama
- ExTech s.r.o.
- Dassault Systemes
- RELEX Solutions
- Retail Smart
- Nielsen
- DotActiv
- InContext Solutions
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Retail Space Planning Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
