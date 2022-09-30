Which Key Players hold a major share of global Gutta-percha Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Gutta-percha Industry Overview

The global gutta-percha market size was valued at USD 182.0 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.77% from 2021 to 2027.

The increasing prevalence of dental caries is anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, the rise in public awareness pertaining to oral hygiene and advancement in techniques pertaining to canal obturation procedures are anticipated to boost the market growth. As per the Global Burden of Disease Study Report 2020, around 2.4 billion people globally are affected with dental caries of permanent teeth. According to the WHO, consumption of tobacco and alcohol and an unhealthy diet are among the few common causes of oral diseases globally. All these oral diseases require professional dental care, thereby acting as high impact-rendering factors for the growth of the dental gutta-percha market.

The primary risk factor for causing dental caries is inadequate fluoride and secondary factors include the standard of living, behavioral factors, eating habits, social status, and socio-demographic factors. According to the FDI World Dental Federation, oral disease affects 3.9 billion people worldwide, and untreated dental caries impact almost half (44%) of the world’s population. This makes it the most widespread dental conditions of all the 291 conditions included in the Global Burden of Disease Study. According to the American Dental Association, 58% of the people in the U.S. visit a dentist once a year, with 15% of people making an appointment because they were experiencing mouth pain. The same survey reported that 85% of the population in the U.S. truly value their dental health and deem oral health as an essential aspect of overall care.

Most oral health ailments are largely preventable and can be treated in the early stages. Ailments such as dental caries can be easily spotted during regular dental visits and the decayed tooth tissue can be removed and restored by fillings, crowning, and root canaling, thereby reducing the chances of adverse infection. Dental resin and glass ionomer sealants, like gutta-percha, are placed on teeth fissures that are most vulnerable to bacteria, thereby creating a smooth protective surface that is easy to clean and prevent tooth decay. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of caries is expected to boost the dental adhesive and sealant market growth in the forecast period. However, according to the WHO, treating dental caries can be very expensive, consuming 5-10% of healthcare budgets in industrialized countries and imposing a great economic burden.

Moreover, according to the Journal of Dental and Allied Sciences, commercially available gutta-percha points may prove to be cytotoxic due to the substances, particularly Zn, added to the base material to make it radiopaque. These substances might leak into the surrounding soft tissue and can induce mandibular inflammation and necrosis of the periodontal ligament, which might restrict the market growth.

Gutta-percha Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gutta-percha market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Gutta-percha Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Surface Modified Gutta-percha

Medicated Gutta-percha

Nanoparticles Enriched Gutta-percha

Gutta-percha End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Gutta-percha Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Gutta-percha market include

Coltène Whaledent GmbH

Dentsply Sirona

DiaDent Group International

Essential Dental Systems

FKG Dentaire

Micro-Mega

Sure endo

Kerr Endodontics

Premier Dental Products Company

META BIOMED

Davis Schottlander & Davis

