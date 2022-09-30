Energy Harvesting System Market Raw material Outlook, PESTEL Analysis and Type Estimates, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Energy Harvesting System Industry Overview

The global energy harvesting system market size was valued at USD 452.2 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2020 to 2028. The growing applications of the Internet of Things (IoT) including smart cities, smart homes, Industrial IoT (IIoT), and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications, among various others are further expected to drive the market. Factors, such as growing environmental awareness, supportive government policies, and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission reduction targets, and rising demand for energy are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Increasing R&D initiatives for the development of new technologies are also expected to augment the market growth.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share of the North American regional market in 2020. The U.S. is among the early adopters of energy-efficient solutions in the world for sectors, such as power generation and energy harvesting. This can be attributed to the increased importance given to clean energy solutions as per the energy act introduced by the U.S. government.

North America, led by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, accounted for the second-largest revenue share of the global market in 2020 owing to the presence of intelligent building and building automation vendors. Favorable policies and regulations regarding increasing energy efficiency of buildings and high awareness regarding green buildings have driven the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hinder the market growth to some extent owing to reduced demand from various end-users. The product manufacturers have taken subsequent steps to provide services to end-users that have signed long-term contracts with them.

Energy Harvesting System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global energy harvesting system market based on technology, vibration technology, component, application, and region:

Energy Harvesting System Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Lights

Vibration

Radio Frequency

Thermal

Energy Harvesting System Vibration Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Piezoelectric

Electromagnetic

Electrostatic

Electrodynamic

Energy Harvesting System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Sensor

Transducer

Power Management IC (PMIC)

Secondary/Backup Battery

Others

Energy Harvesting System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Consumer Technology

Home & Building Automation

Industrial

Transportation

Security

Others

Energy Harvesting System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Energy Harvesting System market include

ABB

Schneider Electric

Bionic Power, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Cymbet

EnOcean GmbH

Powercast Corp.

Mahle GmbH

Analog Devices, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

