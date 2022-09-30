Automotive Retread Tyre Market Size, Trends, Scope and Growth Analysis to 2030

Retreading is a re-fabricating technique in which worn-out and outdated tire tracks are replaced with new ones. Tire retreading often costs nearly 30% less than new tires. The cost viability provided by retread tires is a significant factor driving market growth, which is further aided by the development of the transportation industry. Furthermore, retread tires and tire retreading are environmentally beneficial alternatives, and as a result, they are receiving support from many governing administrations that allow the use of retread tires.
Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global Automotive Retread Tyre market based on process type, sales channel, and vehicle type at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/request-sample/global-automotive-retread-tyre-market/AT-1199
Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Analysis by Process Type
- Pre-Cure
- Mold Cure
Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Analysis by Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Analysis by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial
- Heavy Commercial
Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Analysis by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Automotive Retread Tyre revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Automotive Retread Tyre revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Retread Tyre sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Automotive Retread Tyre Manufacturers –
- Bridgestone Corporation
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Michelin
- Marangoni S.p.A.
- and Nokian Tyres plc
- MRF Tyres
- KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH & CO. KG
- JK Tyres
- Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corporation
- and Eastern Treads
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Make an Enquire before Purchase @ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/buy-now/global-automotive-retread-tyre-market?opt=2950
Automotive Retread Tyre Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Process Type Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Report Scope and Details
|
Report Features
|
Details
|
CAGR
|
4.7%
|
Base Year of the Analysis
|
2021
|
Historical Period
|
2018-2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2022-2030
|
Market Size
|
USD Million
|
Segment Coverage
|
Process Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, Region
|
Region Covered
|
North America (NA), Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Countries Covered
|US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar
|
Companies Covered
|MRF Tyres, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Michelin, Marangoni S.p.A. and Nokian Tyres plc, KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH & CO. KG, JK Tyres, Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corporation, Eastern Treads.
|
Customization Scope
|
20% Free Customization
|
Report Price and Purchase Option
|
Single User License: USD 3150
|
Post-Sale Analyst Support
|
2 Months/60 Days
|
Delivery Format
|
PDF and Excel on mail (We also provide the editable version of the report in Word/PPT format on special request with additional charges)
Automotive Retread Tyre Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, process type managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various vehicle type organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and vehicle types (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Process Type launches, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
Request For Report Discount @ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/request-for-special-pricing/global-automotive-retread-tyre-market/AT-1199
Benefits of purchasing this report:
- We have an easy delivery model, where you can suggest changes and customize the report’s scope and table of content as per your needs and requirements
- The 20% of the customization in this market is offered free of charge with the purchase of any license of the report
- You can also directly share your query purpose for this report while requesting to sample request or buying this study
- 130+ pages in the PDF printable format and Editable Excel Sheet
- Free 60 Days Analyst support to explain your feedback during post-purchase
- Conclusion and recommendation to assist in implementing the report’s benefits at the ground level