Regional Policies are set to Impede Flame Retardant Additive Coatings Market Growth

Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the flame retardant coating additives market with detailed segmentation on the basis type, end-use and key regions.

By Type : ATH Antimony Oxide Brominated Chlorinated Phosphorous Zinc Sulfide Zinc Oxide Boron Compounds Others

By End-use : Aerospace Automotive and Transportation Building and Construction Electronics and Appliances Furniture Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Production of Sustainable Flame Retardant Coating Additives to Remain Key Market Imperative

Global flame retardant coating additives market is consolidated in nature. Top three players in market account for over 50% of revenue share at a global level.

Prominent players with established market presence in flame retardant coating additives market are

Albemarle corporation

Israel chemicals,

Lanxess AG

Clariant AG

BASF S.E

Dow

DuPont

Nabaltec AG

Italmatch Chemicals.

Market leaders such as Lanxess AG have adopted inorganic as well as organic approaches such as acquisition of Chemtura in 2017 and adoption of backward integration for expanding their foothold in flame retardant coating additives market.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

