Aerial Work Platform Market Product Estimates, Revenue Driver and Restraint Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 3, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Aerial Work Platform Industry Overview

The global aerial work platform market size was valued at USD 15.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing government investments in constructing residential buildings, commercial complexes, public transport infrastructure, and others are expected to propel the demand for aerial work platform (AWP) over the forecast period. The demand for AWP witnessed a serious disruption owing to the unprecedented effect from the global pandemic in the majority of its end-use industries, such as construction and transportation & logistics. The aforementioned industries have witnessed several obstacles, such as contract cancellation, project delay, supply-chain disruption, closure of various construction sites due to imposed lockdown across the globe to break the transmission chain of the virus.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Aerial Work Platform market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020 had resulted in a temporary closure of many construction sites, and other industrial facilities, in the U.S. to break the transmission of the virus among workers. However, the government invested heavily in the construction of various modular hospitals and other medical facilities, for improvement and expansion of the healthcare system in the country, thus leading to increased demand for AWPs.

Aerial work platform, also known as Elevating Work Platform (EWP), aerial device, or Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP), provides access to people, equipment, or people with equipment to reach inaccessible areas, especially at remote heights. They are primarily used to access areas of construction and maintenance work in various end-use industries for applications, such as the placement of products and goods and their storage in warehouse units.

Fully automated warehouses are gaining popularity in various developed countries. These warehouses require the deployment of a large number of single scissor lifts, double scissor lifts, and other lifting tables for product and pellets placement. Massive funding and investment in the construction of warehouse buildings by various e-commerce and logistics companies across the globe are expected to significantly contribute to the overall market growth.

Rising development in urban and rural infrastructure across the globe, coupled with initiatives by various governments to provide technological facilities including electrical utilities and telecommunication, is expected to complement market growth over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports

Automotive Textiles Market – The automotive textiles market size was estimated at USD 28,919.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Wood Plastic Composites Market – The global wood plastic composites market size was estimated at USD 5.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Aerial Work Platform Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerial work platform market on the basis of engine type, product type, end use, and region

AWP Engine Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Electric

Engine-powered

AWP Product Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Scissor Lifts

Boom Lifts

Vehicle-mounted Platforms

Others

AWP End-use Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Rental

Construction & Mining

Transportation &Logistics

Others

AWP Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

August 2020: Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co., Ltd. acquired 24% of Trupen’s stock rights. Trupen is one of the leading players engaged in the design, research, development, manufacturing, and sales of spider AWPs.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Aerial Work Platform market include

Terex Corp.

MEC

JLG Industries

Galmon (Singapore)

Aichi Corp.

EdmoLift AB

Wiese USA

Linamar Corp.

Advance Lifts, Inc.

Haulotte Group

Order a free sample PDF of the Aerial Work Platform Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.