Industrial Computed Tomography Market registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028

The global industrial computed tomography market size to be valued at USD 765.8 million by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of additive manufacturing techniques in the production processes across industries, such as automotive, aerospace, defense, and electronics among others, has contributed to the market growth. Moreover, the technological advancements in sensor and digital detector technology have also paved the way for the increased adoption of industrial computed tomography (CT) scanners in the market. Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, involves the production of complex designs and structures that are expensive and difficult to produce using traditional manufacturing methods. These structures are made by depositing material layer upon layer, thereby creating a single-piece structure.

Therefore, industrial CT scanners are used to test the strength and capabilities of the structures/designs formed using the additive manufacturing process. These scanners help the manufacturers to test & evaluate the capabilities/characteristics of the complex structures without damaging the product. Therefore, increased demand for 3D printing technology across the automotive, healthcare, electronics, and other industries is paving the way for market expansion over the forecast period.

The benefits offered by industrial computed tomography, including the precise scanning of micro and large parts of the structure, enable the manufacturer to reduce the product development cost. Also, various types of inspection capabilities offered by this scanning technology, such as failure analysis, flaw detection, assembly analysis, and others, help improve the overall product quality, thereby reducing the product recall risk. Therefore, the pre- and post-production benefits offered by computed tomography for the industrial sector are anticipated to bolster the market growth over the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created various challenges for the evolution of the market. The supply chain disruptions, coupled with the reduction in manufacturing capabilities of various organizations, resulted in the reduced demand for industrial CT scanners. However, the gradual easing of the restrictions across the globe and the growing dissemination of coronavirus vaccines are anticipated to set the market on a growth trajectory. Moreover, companies are mounting strategic changes in their mode of operations to prepare for similar future uncertainties, which are expected to revive the market over the next couple of years.

June 2022 : Shimadzu launched an AA-7800 series automatic absorption spectrometer. It is a versatile analytical application and it offers continuous analysis using remote data. Moreover, this application makes use of network connections for making the work of the operator flexible

: Shimadzu launched an AA-7800 series automatic absorption spectrometer. It is a versatile analytical application and it offers continuous analysis using remote data. Moreover, this application makes use of network connections for making the work of the operator flexible June 2022: Werth Inc. developed a new technology for measuring workpieces while in motion. Parts can be fully captured using X-ray computed tomography at high speeds and precision. However, for measurements taken concurrently with manufacturing, this method has shown to be excessively slow. Besides this, information of high density can be provided with the implementation of 2D radiography that helps in development of 3D work pieces

Nikon Metrology NV

OMRON Corp.

Baker Hughes Company

YXLON International

ZEISS Group

VJ Group

Rigaku Corp.

Shimadzu Corp.

Werth, Inc.

North Star Imaging, Inc.

