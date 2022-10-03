Chromatography Software Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028

Chromatography Software Industry Overview

The global chromatography software market size was valued at USD 855.4 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The increase in the demand for chromatography techniques in research and development activities in various industry verticals is fueling the market growth of chromatography software. Moreover, the increasing food safety regulations and the growing focus on pharmaceutical R&D further support the rising demand for chromatography systems and supporting software.

The rise in pharmaceutical research activities, the growing prevalence of diseases requiring diagnosis and testing, and rising concerns related to food and safety drugs contributes to the demand for chromatography software. Furthermore, the Covid-19 outbreak has driven the demand for chromatography systems owing to the higher use of chromatography techniques to analyze the drugs and their efficacy as a treatment. Therefore, the market has experienced a surge during the pandemic. As per the study published in June 2020, liquid chromatography combined with mass spectrometry was used to measure Remdesivir in the blood plasma of a patient infected by COVID-19.

In fields such as pharmaceutical R&D, forensic testing, and environmental testing, the growing technological integration and automation rely on chromatography systems and software for improved efficiency and performance. The rising adoption of analytical software for optimizing laboratory automation, the development of comprehensible software and configurable interface for high accuracy and productivity is further increasing the growth of the market.

Market Share Insights

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global chromatography software market include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Cytiva, DataApex

Gilson Inc.

KNAUER

Restek Corporation

Scion Instruments

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

