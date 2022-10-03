Carbomer Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd. , The Lubrizol Corporation

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ — Global Carbomer Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Carbomer Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Carbomer is a polymeric compound used as a thickening and emulsifying agent in many cosmetic and personal care products. It is a white, fluffy powder that is insoluble in water. When added to water, it forms a clear, viscous gel. Carbomer has a variety of uses, including as a binding agent, emulsifier, and thickening agent. It is also used in some medications, such as eye drops, to keep the active ingredient in suspension.

Key Trends:

Carbomer technology has seen a number of key trends in recent years. One of the most notable is the increasing use of biocatalysts in the production of carbomers. This has led to a significant increase in the efficiency of carbomer production, as well as a reduction in the environmental impact of the manufacturing process.

Key Drivers:

Carbomer is a polymeric compound used as an emulsifying, suspending, and thickening agent in a wide variety of cosmetic and personal care products, as well as in pharmaceuticals, household cleaners, and adhesives. Carbomer’s ability to control the viscosity and texture of formulations, as well as its compatibility with a wide range of ingredients, make it an essential component in many products. The global Carbomer market is driven by a number of factors, including the growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products, the increasing use of Carbomer in pharmaceuticals, and the rising popularity of Carbomer-based adhesives.

Market Segments:

The Carbomer Market is segmented by product, end-user and region. By product, the market is divided into carbomer 940, carbomer 980, carbomer 934, and others. Based on end-user, it is bifurcated into personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, homecare, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Carbomer Market includes players such as Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Maruti Chemicals, Surfachem Group Ltd., SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO. LTD., Zaozhuang DongTao Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc and DX Chemicals.

