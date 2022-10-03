Sales Revenue Of Humectants Market To Substantially Increase During Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Humectants market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Humectants

Competitive Landscape

Coping up with prevailing competition in the market, several manufacturers have adopted different marketing strategies such as expansion, merger and acquisition, product launches and innovation. For instance,

The first innovation center is opened in Singapore by Cargill in 2019 to changing tastes and preferences of its customers and to help in the growth of the global market during assessment period (2022-2032)

A France-based company named ‘Roquette’ launched a new moisturizer with extremely high bacteriological quality and stability which is COSMOS approved.

Global Humectants Market by Category

By Product Type, Global Humectants Market is segmented as: Alpha-hydroxy acids and polysaccharides Glycerol Sugar alcohol Glycols Other Humectants

By Application, Global Humectants Market is segmented as: Skincare Products Hair Care Products Oral Care Products Food and Beverage Pharmaceuticals

By Source, Global Humectants Market is segmented as: Natural Humectants Synthetic Humectants



4 Key Insights from the Report

In 2017, more than 640,000 tons of glycerol was sold in the global humectants market. Throughout the forecast period, glycerol will represent the highest-selling humectant, registering a healthy CAGR. The report further estimates that the demand for glycols as humectants will also gain traction in the future. Over the forecast period, glycols will register a modest growth at a 4.1% CAGR in terms of volume. Increasing use of glycols as an additive in production of cosmetics will continue to support its growth in the global humectants market through 2026.

Skin care product applications of humectants are expected to bring in the highest amount of revenues in the global market. The report estimates that more than 40% of humectants produced in the world will be used for manufacturing skin care products throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the effective use of humectants in shampoos and hair conditioners will continue to boost their hair care product applications. By the end of 2026, nearly half a million tons of humectants are expected to be used in production of hair care products.

The report further assesses that majority of humectants will be sourced synthetically due to cost-saving production process and easy raw material procurement. By the end of 2026, more than three-fifth of humectants produced in the global humectants market will be sourced synthetically.

The report further reveals that the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be the largest market for humectants during the forecast period. Global leaders of cosmetics industry continue to expand their manufacturing bases in the APEJ countries like China and India. This has propelled the uptake for humectants in the APEJ region. By 2026, sales of nearly 1 million tons of humectants are expected to be registered by the APEJ market.

The report has profiled leading producers of humectants, which include companies such as Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Roquette Frères, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, The Lubrizol Corporation, VMP Chemiekontor GmbH, Wuhan Sanjiang Space Gude Biotech Co., and Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Inc. These players are expected to instrument the global humectant production in the year to come. Majority of humectant producing companies will be focusing on increasing the moisture retention properties of their products. Complexities emerging in the global humectant supply chain and raw material procurement will continue to challenge the production in the global humectant market through 2026.

