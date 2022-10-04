FasterCapital is Supporting Startups in MENA in order to Get Funded

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Startups in MENA are not getting the support they need especially when it comes to funding. FasterCapital is an online incubator and accelerator that is based in Dubai and is helping more and more startups in MENA raise capital and grow.

Whether you are in the Ecommerce, the B2B, or any other sector, starting a business requires money that you might not currently have and so it requires funding. Startups and entrepreneurs struggle and sometimes fail because of the scarcity of funding and that is true especially in MENA. This is why helping startups get the funding they need is one of the main missions FasterCapital is working towards.

FasterCapital is an online incubator, accelerator, and service provider that helps startups and small businesses in MENA and worldwide and invests in them in a work-per-equity model. Through its Raise Capital program, FasterCapital is helping startups in MENA get matched with angels and VCs that are based in MENA and other international funding sources as well.

FasterCapital has a wide network of investors and VCs in MENA and it uses an AI system to create an accurate matching process. Not only that, but the team makes warm introduction to the investing parties to increase the success rate.

To learn more about the Raise Capital program and how FasterCapital can help you feel free to reach out to contact@fastercapital.com