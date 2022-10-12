Data Preparation Tools Market to Register Growth at a CAGR of 18.6% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Data Preparation Tools Industry Overview

The global data preparation tools market size was valued at USD 3.08 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Data preparation tools are mainly used for combing data from multiple sources and preparing the data for analysis. Data preparation tools have been in the market for a long time; however, there was a high need for expert assistance earlier. Data preparation finds greater acceptance in data-driven markets such as IT and BFSI. The primary function of these tools is to find the right data at the right time in an efficient way. However, issues arising in data preparation may lead to results that are insufficient and time-consuming, thereby hampering the decision-making process.

Demand for self-service data preparation tools is increasing rapidly as enterprises and organizations continue to adopt advanced analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) platforms. Adopting a combination of a cloud platform and a self-service data preparation platform is a growing trend among data-driven IT companies.

The rising demand for data analytics is expected to augment the demand for cloud-based data preparation tools in various data-driven applications. In addition, a rising focus on the self-service platform is anticipated to enhance the operations within the organizations and thus is expected to propel the demand for data preparation tools. The rising demand for analytics in enterprises has encouraged various data-driven organizations to invest in the research and development of the data preparation market.

The market is expected to witness a surge in the adoption of the technology owing to benefits such as extracting business insights from socially shared pictures and auto-organizing untagged photo collections. Also, it helps to offer enhanced safety features in autonomous vehicles, such as emergency vehicle detection, terrain detection, wear detection, and condition monitoring, among others. Machine learning, powered by data gathering, has been embedded in several fields, such as robotics & drones, automated image organization of visual websites, and face identification on social networking websites, among others.

Data Preparation Tools Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global data preparation tools market based on platform, function, deployment, vertical, and region:

Data Preparation Tools Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Self-service

Data Integration

Data Preparation Tools Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Data Collection

Data Cataloging

Data Quality

Data Governance

Data Ingestion

Data Curation

Data Preparation Tools Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Data Preparation Tools Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

IT and Telecom

Retail and E-commerce

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Data Preparation Tools market include

Alteryx, Inc.

Datawatch Corporation

Informatica Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Qlik Technologies Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

