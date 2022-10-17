Dezerland Action Park offers free entry to kids in costume to Orlando Auto Museum

ORLANDO, FL, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Every Batman needs a Batmobile. And what’s “the gang” without The Mystery Machine?

For the month of October, Dezerland Action Park Orlando is offering kids in costume free entry to the Orlando Auto Museum. Kids will have an opportunity to take photos with iconic vehicles made famous in their favorite movies.

To receive free admission, each child must be accompanied by a paid adult. Accompanying adults to receive a 50% discount on tickets.

Orlando Auto Museum is home to over 2,000 vehicles, making it the state’s largest auto museum. In the museum guests will find fun character cars for the ultimate Halloween photo opportunities such as the Ghostbusters Ecto-1, the Munsters Koach, The Dragula and more.

“Do you have a Spider Man running around at home? Only at Orlando Auto Museum can they come see the actual van from the Spider Man 2 movie,” said John Goodman, vice president of sales and marketing at Dezerland Action Park Orlando. “We wanted to provide kids another opportunity to have some fun in their costume and get into the Halloween spirit.”

After photos have been taken, guests can enjoy a variety of foods from Dezerland’s food hall that include some scary good specialty menu items. Visitors can sink their teeth into a delicious Vampire Burger and complete their meal with a Worm Slushie or Jack-o-lantern Cookie.

With over 850,000 square-feet of entertainment space, Dezerland Action Park Orlando is filled with excitement for you to uncover. The park features countless attractions including the 007 Bar (adjacent to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), indoor go-karting, bowling, a trampoline park, axe throwing, arcade games and 4D motion simulators. Admission and parking are always free.

About Dezerland Action Park Orlando

Dezerland Action Park Orlando is Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with over 2,000 vehicles, making it the state’s largest auto museum. Dezerland also features Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track, more than 300 video and skill games, a 30,000-square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, bowling and so much more.

Guest can enjoy a variety of shopping and dining options including a food hall, 007 Bar (adjacent to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), Jumpstart Café and Rocket Fizz candy store. Free parking and admission. Learn more at dezerlandpark.com. @DezerlandParkOrlando on social. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, call 321-754-1700.

