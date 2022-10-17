Bankai Group Delighted to Attend Capacity Europe 2022 as a Gold Sponsor

Posted on 2022-10-17 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is elevated to partake in Capacity Europe 2022 as a Gold Sponsor. Taking place on 18 – 20 October 2022 at InterContinental London – The O2 in London, UK, as well as virtual, Capacity Europe 2022 is the continent’s largest telecoms networking conference.

Capacity Media, founded in 2000, is a vital source of news and events for today’s telecommunications wholesale carrier and service provider markets, focusing on the fundamental business concerns that carriers face in the fast-changing telecoms sector.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution