Bankai Group Delighted to Attend Capacity Europe 2022 as a Gold Sponsor

London, UK, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is elevated to partake in Capacity Europe 2022 as a Gold Sponsor. Taking place on 18 – 20 October 2022 at InterContinental London – The O2 in London, UK, as well as virtual, Capacity Europe 2022 is the continent’s largest telecoms networking conference.

Capacity Media, founded in 2000, is a vital source of news and events for today’s telecommunications wholesale carrier and service provider markets, focusing on the fundamental business concerns that carriers face in the fast-changing telecoms sector.