UEM is becoming the Top Computer Science College in Kolkata with an enviable faculty team

Kolkata, India, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — The University of Engineering and Management, Kolkata is turning out to be the top Computer Science College in Kolkata, backed by the knowledge and expertise of a strong team of faculty members.

This is a private university in Kolkata’s New Town and offers business, technological, and engineering education. It was founded by the IEM Trust under Act No. XXV in 2015, which makes it the third institution for engineering studies which the IEM-UEM Group has established. The IEM education group trust is in charge of running this university.

Within the campus, there are three member colleges. According to TOI, 2020, it is ranked 85th out of the top 100 private engineering schools. In addition, it is ranked 34th out of the top 100 management schools by TOI 2020. There are nine main lines of instruction at UEM in Kolkata. Additionally, it offers coursework for law, management, and engineering courses – with Bachelor’s, Master’s, and research programs.

The Institute of Engineering and Management Trust promotes UEM (IEM). In the fields of engineering, management, and science, it provides a variety of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral courses. In the fields of engineering, law, management, and many more, UEM provides a wide range of UG, PG, and PhD courses. A training & placement cell at UEM holds a variety of training activities, including mock interviews, group discussions, pre-placement talks, and summer internships.

Lifetime Institutional Membership in the Association of Indian Management Schools is given to the Institute (AIMS). It has received approval from the UGC, AICTE, and IEM and has received “Grade A” accreditation from NAAC.

Undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs at UEM Kolkata all provide a variety of courses. The University of Engineering and Management charges a reasonable and fair amount since they recognize the value of education and the aspirations of young people. This educational institution has one of the best placement cells in the nation. Since the time of their establishment, both UEM and IEM have offered an average of 1 to 2 jobs to each student.

Visit https://uem.edu.in/uem-kolkata/department-of-cse/ for more details.

About University of Engineering and Management, Kolkata

One of the major universities in Kolkata, West Bengal, the University of Engineering and Management is a top institution in India that provides high-quality higher education, particularly in the fields of technical and management.

For more information or any enquiry visit the website https://uem.edu.in.

Media Contact

University of Engineering and Management, Kolkata

University Area, Plot No. III – B/5, New Town, Action Area – III,

New town, Kolkata, India, West Bengal

Phone no: 033 2357 2059

Admission Helpline – 8010700500

Email id: admissions@iemcal.com.