CD Bioparticles Introduces Hydrophilic Coatings for Medical Applications

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, recently introduced hydrophilic coatings and related services for medical applications, which can be used within interventional medical devices of the cardiovascular, circulatory, nervous, urinary, and vascular system.

Functional medical coatings are a class of interface materials applied to the surface of various disposable, implantable, and interventional medical devices with excellent functionality or biocompatibility. A hydrophilic surface refers to a surface with a contact angle θ < 90°. The surface of most medical device consumables cannot reach hydrophilicity and needs to be coated. Commonly used coating materials include polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP), polyvinyl alcohol (PEO), polyacrylic acid (PAA) and more. Coating materials can attract and retain moisture and impart lubricating quality, thereby reducing the damage caused by consumable entry into the human body, improving the performance of these invasive procedures, as well as reducing protein adsorption while reducing platelet activation.

CD Bioparticles is committed to supplying a full range of medical coating products with complete functions and comprehensive applications. Representative materials that have been applied include hydrophilic coatings, recently released at CD Bioparticles. In addition, hydrophilic coatings can be used within interventional medical devices of the cardiovascular, circulatory, nervous, urinary, and vascular system, which include inner and outer surfaces of stents, separators, lenses, guide wires, needles, vascular access, implants, urinary catheters, balloons, and catheters.

CD Bioparticles offers a complete range of hydrophilic coatings products and related services. Available product materials that suitable for hydrophilic coatings include Polymers (such as Nylon (polyamide) (PAM), Polyurethane (PU), Polyethylene (PE) and Teflon), and Metals (Stainless steel, Nitinol, and Titanium). Furthermore, CD Bioparticles can provide hydrophilic coatings services, including but not limited to coating type adaptation, coating process adaptation, coating stability research, and performance tests(Infrared (IR), water contact angle, friction, and bio-compatibility).

“We offer technologies, services, and expertise to assist our customers in receiving the most reliable experimental results,” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer at the R&D department of CD Bioparticles. “We will continue to provide our customers with quality hydrophilic coatings, scale up production, and bring more new and innovative products to market, ensuring efficient access of lab results for researchers.”

Other medical coating products such as antimicrobial coatings, antithrombotic coatings, lubricious coatings, drug release coatings, wear-resistant coatings, insulating coatings, and anti-corrosion coatings are also available at CD Bioparticles. Relying on a team of skillful scientists and years of experience in polymer material synthesis, processing, and medical device applications, most researchers were capable of fulfilling their needs at CD Bioparticles.

