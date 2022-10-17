CD Bioparticles Launches NIR-Quantum Dots for Biomedical Imaging

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles launched a range of near-infra-red (NIR) quantum dots that exhibit excellent optical properties and biocompatibility for biomedical imaging. Currently, CD Bioparticles has successfully synthesized a variety of NIR quantum dots, including PbS/CdS, PbS, PbSe, Ag2S, CuInS/ZnS, and CdTe/CdSe/ZnS.

Quantum points have revealed great potential in analytical applications, but their emission wavelengths in the visible region limit their application, especially in fluorescence imaging for medical diagnostics. Given this, researchers often systematically tune quantum dots to emit different wavelengths, from the visible to the near-infrared region, by adjusting their particle sizes, shapes, and compositions.

Compared with visible quantum dots, NIR quantum dots have larger particle sizes and are more stable in aqueous solution. More importantly, NIR quantum dots consist of stronger penetration capability in tumor-targeted imaging, which can effectively avoid tissue absorption and autofluorescence. As a result, NIR quantum dots have expanded the application of quantum dots in physical analytical chemistry and become a powerful tool for medical diagnosis and physical analysis.

As a new type of fluorescent marker, NIR quantum dots have excellent biological imaging properties, such as high fluorescence intensity, good fluorescence stability, sufficient electron density, and strong tissue penetration ability. Due to these advantages, NIR quantum dots have great potential in early cancer diagnosis, tumor imaging in vivo, and high-resolution electron microscopy of cancer cells. In recent years, the development of various modification methods has expanded the potential applications of NIR quantum dots in biomedical applications. Scientists also have put a lot of effort into preparing high-quality NIR quantum dots for biomedical applications.

CD Bioparticles now offers a complete line of NIR quantum dots for biomedical imaging. By modifying the size of quantum dots, doping different ions into host matrixes, and rationally designing the core-shell structures, scientists at CD Bioparticles can synthesize quantum dots that emit light in the near-infrared region. These NIR quantum dots can be used in biological applications, such as fluorescence imaging, fluorescence quenching and enhancement based bioanalytical detection, molecular detection based on electrogenerated chemiluminescence, traceable drug delivery, fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS), precise diagnosis, and image-guided surgery.

Currently, CD Bioparticles has synthesized a variety of near-infrared quantum dots, including PbS/CdS, PbS, PbSe, Ag2S, CuInS/ZnS, and CdTe/CdSe/ZnS. For example, CD Bioparticles offers PbS/CdS NIR quantum dots with higher quantum yield and improved wavelength stability relative to commercially available core-only PbS quantum dots. Furthermore, it offers a variety of PbS/CdS quantum dots with different surfaces, including amine, carboxyl, diol, and oleic/oleylamine. Nevertheless, all quantum dots have been widely used in high-sensitivity cell imaging, photovoltaic devices, solar cells, light-emitting devices and other fields.

For more information about these NIR quantum dots or to discuss your ongoing project, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a global leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles and coatings for R&D and commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalized, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, nucleic acid, and oligo conjugation to meet clients’ specifications.