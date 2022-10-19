Title: Krish is All Set To Exhibit At Seamless Saudi Arabia 2022

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Seamless Saudi Arabia 2022 is all set to be held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)! During its power-packed tenure, the most momentous event aims to throw light on the future of payments, fintech, retail, and eCommerce industries. Here are a few details you need to know:

Date: 02 & 03 November 2022

Time: 10:00 AM Onwards (AST)

Venue: Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre (RICEC), KSA

Seamless Saudi Arabia 2022 brings together 200+ leading industry speakers and over 300 sponsors and exhibitors, showcasing thousands of SMEs, enterprises, academia, practitioners, thought leaders, and global solution providers.

This year, the virtual and in-person events’ agenda stays the same as people across the globe are taking technology more seriously than ever before. With years of connection with Seamless Events, Krish is all set to participate in #SeamlessKSA 2022 as an avid exhibitor.

Meet the team of experts representing the company at the event, which includes Mr. Devansh Shah (Lead Business Analyst), Mr. Sumesh Soman (Director, Enterprise Sales), and Mr. Naresh Sambhawani (Enterprise Sales Manager, EMEA) at Exhibition Stand No. Q-64.

What’s New This Year at Seamless Saudi Arabia?

Being one of the biggest and boldest events happening this year, Seamless KSA 2022 is all set to witness the following well-thought flavors added up this year:

Seamless on Air – They will produce their first-ever podcast LIVE from the show floor. It will feature conversations with the leaders of the industry talking about the trending topics for the industry.

Start-up Zone – Seamless is hosting a start-up zone to encourage the newest and most innovative start-ups to showcase their ground-breaking ideas to world-leading brands and visitors.

Start-up Pitch Offs – 5 industry start-ups from around the world will have three minutes each to pitch their product or solution to the expert panel made up of VCs and consultants. They will come head-to-head live and on stage at the event.

eCommerce University – A one-day free-to-attend programme devoted to helping SMEs build, launch and grow a profitable eCommerce business that will cover logistics, marketing, payments, social, SEO, and fulfillment.

With all the new endeavors taking place at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2022, the event is all set to bridge the gap between solution seekers and innovation providers.

About Krish

Established in 2003, Krish is a global full-service digital commerce agency that excels at working with clients to create successful and profitable B2C, B2B, D2C, and Marketplace eCommerce solutions. Based in the heart of Dubai, Krish is an award-winning Adobe Commerce (Magento) Gold Partner and the strategic force behind top retailers and brands in the Middle East, with 200+ commerce enablers working for its clients.

Team Krish will be available at the Seamless event and bring you the most innovative solutions to keep your digital commerce competitive. Let’s connect at #SeamlessKSA and explore the commerce capabilities for your business. Schedule a meeting.

Contact

Email: biz@krishtechnolabs.com

UAE – +971-543341033